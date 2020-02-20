The Minnesota Timberwolves center, Karl-Anthony Towns, remains sidelined by a left wrist injury and there is currently no timetable for his return, coach Ryan Saunders told reporters on Wednesday.

Saunders said Towns will continue to lose games while trying to recover from an injury suffered last week.

Towns missed a game against the Charlotte Hornets on February 12, the team's final competition before the All-Star break.

The cities underwent an MRI exam on February 11, and that was when the injury was detected. The Timberwolves have not revealed what kind of injury the Cities suffered.

Saunders said Towns will continue to be evaluated while recovering from the injury.















After missing 15 games due to injury, Karl-Anthony Towns returned to the Timberwolves lineup and lost 27 points.



Towns, twice All-Star, has been very productive when he plays with averages of 26.5 points and 10.8 rebounds in 35 games.

This is his second notable injury this season, as a knee injury suffered against the LA Clippers on December 13 forced him to miss the next 15 games.

Minnesota will resume play after the All-Star recess upon receiving the Boston Celtics on Friday night.

