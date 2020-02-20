The world in an epidemic more dangerous than the coronavirus | Coronavirus outbreak

%MINIFYHTML942a9be72efd219dd5423958a00f24ea11% %MINIFYHTML942a9be72efd219dd5423958a00f24ea12%

Since the coronavirus (COVAD-19) was detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan, public health officials inside and outside China have been trying to prevent the outbreak from becoming a full-fledged global pandemic.

But as public health officials have dealt with the medical dimensions of this outbreak, another epidemic has spread much more rapidly throughout the world: the spread of racist fear.

The latter may be more dangerous than the former, and each one can exacerbate the other.

In one piece for Al Jazeera, Edward Hon-Sing Wong detailed The long history of anti-Chinese racism in Canada that has once again been exposed by this outbreak. But the global epidemic of racism caused by this virus is not limited to Canada, not even North America, nor is it limited to synophobia.

The synophobia that we are witnessing today, in relation to an outbreak of disease that could have easily originated in any country in Western Europe or North America, is deeply rooted in the fertile ground of a much more widespread xenophobia.

While health officials in China and around the world seek to prevent the spread of this virus, the rest of us must prevent the spread of the racist condition of "fear abroad,quot; that precedes this outbreak and will survive it.

Globalized racism

A quick look at recent headlines immediately reveals the globalization of this irrational and racist "fear."

According to PBS"Restaurants in South Korea, Japan, Hong Kong and Vietnam have refused to accept Chinese customers. Indonesians marched near a hotel and asked Chinese guests to leave. French and Australian newspapers face criticism for racist headlines The Chinese and other Asians in Europe, the United States, Asia and the Pacific complain about racism. "

This is completely silly. Pandemics are public health hazards that can begin anywhere in the world.

Historically, the so-called "Justinian Plague of 541,quot; first appeared in Egypt and then spread through the Byzantine Empire, and then throughout the Mediterranean. Leprosy became a pandemic in Europe in the Middle Ages. When the Spaniards arrived in the Caribbean in the fifteenth century, they brought diseases such as smallpox, measles and bubonic plague and transmitted them to the natives. In 1655, it is estimated that the great plague of London killed 20 percent of the population. We had the Russian flu and then the Spanish. The Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), which causes AIDS, was first detected in the USA. UU. In 1981, but it is believed that it originated in Africa decades before.

Viruses have no race, ethnicity, gender or class. They can start anywhere.

Broader circles of fear.

Earlier this month, Amnesty International issued a report on The "seven ways in which coronavirus affects human rights,quot; and listed racism as one of the most significant and dangerous side effects of the virus.

French, American and Australian newspapers have been accused of racism in their reports on the crisis. Even the appointment of the virus, known in some media as the "Wuhan coronavirus,quot;, has been exposed for its racism in an article by Marie Myung-Ok Lee for Salon.

"It begins with the question of where the virus originates: is it currently spreading in the United States or in another western country? If so, give it its numerical designation (for example, H1N1), or refer to the animal in which we think it started (for example, swine flu or mad cow disease. But if it started in a country to which Americans have stereotypes, naming it after that region, such as the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), Asian flu and now, Wuhan's crown virus. way of playing with xenophobic and racist tropes, "he writes.

"Trump's overheated rhetoric about migrants and people of color, and,quot; countries **, "as he calls much of the world, is fanning the flames of the racist response to Coronavirus. However, it is important to recognize that this bias against Asians is nothing new; that the engine of the culture and language of white supremacy hums continuously underground until something like 2019-nCoV makes it visible, "continues Lee.

It's nothing new. In fact, the phrase "Yellow Danger,quot; is an old racist insult addressed to Asians in Europe and the United States. It has been used to demonize Chinese immigrant communities since the 19th century.

But the coronavirus has become the medical term for unbridled globalized xenophobia that was ravaging the earth long before the beginning of this most recent outbreak.

As health professionals attend to the coronavirus, we must address and overcome the racist xenophobia that has offered fertile ground to generate fear abroad.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.