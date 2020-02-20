The winning Colorado Lottery ticket Lucky for Life could go unclaimed

%MINIFYHTMLd5e80b4ec3239e6c8f8d51dc0624bb6e11% %MINIFYHTMLd5e80b4ec3239e6c8f8d51dc0624bb6e12%

The Colorado Lottery issued Thursday that someone has an unclaimed winning ticket of $ 25,000 a year for life, and expects whoever has the ticket will claim the prize before March 6.

The cash value of the ticket is $ 390,000. It was sold on September 9 in a King Soopers located at 750 Ridge Road in Castle Rock, according to a Colorado Lottery press release.

If the prize is not claimed before the business closes on March 6, the money will be returned to the accumulated jackpot of the game. In Lucky for Life, palyers choose five numbers between one and 48 and choose a Lucky Ball number between one and 18. Winners can choose between a cash option or an annual payment option for 20 years.

The last winning numbers for Lucky for Life arrived Monday, the lottery said.