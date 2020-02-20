The Wilder-Fury confrontation was canceled after the pre-fight outbreak

%MINIFYHTML371f4c1baeb0499d87e118ab8ed62cd211% %MINIFYHTML371f4c1baeb0499d87e118ab8ed62cd212%

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury will not be able to participate in the traditional confrontation on the eve of the fight at Friday's weigh-in for their battle for the heavyweight title in Las Vegas.

The promoters of both boxers have backed the decision to suspend the family confrontation amid concerns that it could become unpleasant.

A press conference on Wednesday fell in resentment when Wilder and Fury pushed before separating.

The Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC), which regulates fights in Las Vegas, decided that the moment was a clear sign that Wilder and Fury should not risk more altercations before entering the ring.

NSAC Executive Director Bob Bennett told ESPN: "The reason the decision was made, on behalf of the commission, is because the press conference spoke for itself.

"The actions of the two fighters that push each other, which was not organized, is not indicative of the image of our sport as a major league sport, so having a confrontation is not the best for health and Safety of the fighters, The public and the event.

"And, frankly, that image, where you have two professional athletes pushing each other where someone could get hurt, does not keep up with the image of a major league sport and we are a major league sport."

Bennett said he told promoters Tom Brown and Bob Arum the decision and neither of them opposed the measure.

Arum told ESPN: "If this fight depends on a confrontation to sell it, we haven't done our job."

On the other hand, Frank Warren, who co-promotes Fury with Arum, told metro.co.uk: "It's a stupid decision. The confrontation is traditional."

The fight at the MGM Grand is a rematch after an exciting draw in December 2018. Wilder's WBC belt will be at stake.