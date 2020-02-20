The video shows the smoke of pop after the invasion of the house, paramedics tried to save his life

%MINIFYHTML89dd123e99d827b7c21a748d2a4f4e7011% %MINIFYHTML89dd123e99d827b7c21a748d2a4f4e7012%

Instagram

The video sees the rapper from & # 39; Welcome to the party & # 39; taken from the house on a stretcher and transported to the Cedars-Sinai medical center by firefighters.

Up News Info –

Video of Pop Smoke being transported to the hospital, he appeared online after his tragic death on Wednesday, February 19. The video was taken outside the rapper's house in Hollywood Hills, California, after he was shot dead in an invasion of his home.

The "Meet the Woo" star was taken to an ambulance waiting on a stretcher. Before arriving at the ambulance, one of the first responders was seen performing chest compressions and continued once the rapper was installed inside the vehicle.

%MINIFYHTML89dd123e99d827b7c21a748d2a4f4e7013% %MINIFYHTML89dd123e99d827b7c21a748d2a4f4e7014%

<br />

%MINIFYHTML89dd123e99d827b7c21a748d2a4f4e7015% %MINIFYHTML89dd123e99d827b7c21a748d2a4f4e7016%

Smoke was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and was pronounced dead in the hospital. The hip-hop stars like 50 cents, Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott (II), Snoop Dogg, Possibility of the rapper, 2 Chainz, Ludacris, Nas, meek millY The game He paid tribute to the fallen star.

Initial reports claimed that it was a robbery that went wrong, but, according to people who had seen the surveillance camera, it seemed a selective hit because the men who broke into Smoke's house did not seem to carry anything when they left after shooting at the rapper .

The day before the incident, Smoke accidentally transmitted his address on social networks. It is rumored that the alarm was deactivated by someone in the house. While the incident occurred on the west coast, the 911 call came from the east coast.

His housemate Mike Durodola denied the accusation of having been involved in his murder, "NEVER IN MY LIFE UP TO MY BROTHER, EAT TOGETHER, BROKE BREAD TOGETHER THIS REALLY MY MOTHER SON SHOULD NOT EXPLAIN ANYTHING TO ANYONE WHO DOESN'T KNOW ME BECAUSE THEY KNOW ME KNOW WHEN YOU SAW ME YOU WERE POP. "

Pop Smoke was known for his association with the Brooklyn Woo band. Shortly after his death, members of the rival gang, Cho, ridiculed the rapper killed on social media. "Nighas says dey outsideee (laughs)", one made fun of him using the lyrics of his song "Christopher Walking".

Member of a rival gang mocked the death of Pop Smoke

Another scoffed: "I know that Kiki is going to go crazy again," referring to an old video of the rapper hit by gang members. They said "shapow" every time they hit him in the video.