The United States and its allies blame Russia for cyberattack in Georgia

LONDON – For years, Russia has tormented neighboring countries with selective cyber attacks, including blackouts in Ukraine and online assaults on Estonian institutions.
The United States has rarely publicly attributed the blame, although experts found the Kremlin's fingerprints in those intrusions abroad.
On a break from previous practice, the State Department said publicly on Thursday that Russia had been behind a radical cyber attack last fall in the former Soviet republic of Georgia. It affected more than 2,000 government and private websites, disrupted government operations and interrupted television broadcasts, including that of the national television station.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo specifically attributed the attack to the Russian military intelligence agency known as G.R.U. and its main center of special technology. The State Department linked the Russian military unit with a well-known group of Russian hackers known as Sandworm, which is believed to be responsible for some of the most brazen cyber attacks in the world over the past decade.
Pompeo said in a statement: "This action contradicts Russia's attempts to assert that it is a responsible actor in cyberspace and demonstrates a continuing pattern of reckless GRU cyber operations against several countries. These operations are aimed at sowing division, creating insecurity and undermine democratic institutions ”
Pompeo promised to support Georgia and other nations threatened by Russian cyber-aggression. "The United States asks Russia to cease this behavior in Georgia and elsewhere." "The stability of cyberspace depends on the responsible behavior of nations."
Australia and Britain joined the United States to blame Russia and condemn the "reckless,quot; attack.
The October cyberattack in Georgia, where Russia participated in a five-day deadly conflict a decade ago over separatist regions, was a general assault. For example, the image of former President Mikheil Saakashvili was pasted on the home pages of many sites, with the title: "I will return."
Mr. Saakashvili was in power in Georgia from 2004 to 2013, having served two terms as president. He resigned his Georgian citizenship in 2015 and is wanted in the country for criminal charges, which he says are politically motivated.
Vladimer Konstantinidi, spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia, told reporters at a press conference on Thursday: "The investigation conducted by the Georgian authorities, together with the information gathered through cooperation with partners, concluded that this cyber attack was planned and carried out by the main division of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. "
The Russian Foreign Ministry denied that Moscow was behind the assault, and the RIA news site quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko as saying: "Russia did not plan and does not plan to interfere in Georgia's internal affairs in any way. ".