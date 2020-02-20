The United States and its allies blame Russia for cyberattack in Georgia

LONDON – For years, Russia has tormented neighboring countries with selective cyber attacks, including blackouts in Ukraine and online assaults on Estonian institutions.

The United States has rarely publicly attributed the blame, although experts found the Kremlin's fingerprints in those intrusions abroad.

On a break from previous practice, the State Department said publicly on Thursday that Russia had been behind a radical cyber attack last fall in the former Soviet republic of Georgia. It affected more than 2,000 government and private websites, disrupted government operations and interrupted television broadcasts, including that of the national television station.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo specifically attributed the attack to the Russian military intelligence agency known as G.R.U. and its main center of special technology. The State Department linked the Russian military unit with a well-known group of Russian hackers known as Sandworm, which is believed to be responsible for some of the most brazen cyber attacks in the world over the past decade.