The United Kingdom wants the "best,quot; immigrants. Why would they want the United Kingdom? The | Immigration

After months of speculation and years of endless debates on the subject, the British government has finally announced the details of its post-Brexit immigration plans. As promised in the election manifesto with which the Conservative Party won its majority last year, the United Kingdom will soon adopt a point-based system, aimed at ending "low-skilled,quot; immigration.

Under the new rules, people wishing to move to the UK will need 70 points. To register these points, they must earn more than £ 25,600 per year (20 points), speak English well (10 points), receive a job offer from an approved sponsor (20 points), etc. In short: unless you already succeed, good luck with that. (Myself, I'm a foreigner in the UK and I've been living here for over a decade. But I still wouldn't have enough points to move here now.)

The new system may be welcome for those who voted Leave in the Brexit referendum in 2016; many wanted to reduce immigration and saw leaving the EU as a means to that end. But a point system runs the risk of leaving the poorest country, both literally and figuratively. It also shows a fundamental misunderstanding of the mentality of most immigrants, either by design or by mistake.

Many successful people in the United Kingdom still did not have a brilliant career elsewhere. They came here first and built their fortune later.

A great example of this was tweeted yesterday by London-based journalist Harry Wallop, whose great-grandfather moved to Britain "almost without money, 15, from Lithuania. He made money as a street vendor, selling door-to-door cords. He didn't speak English. Then he started one of the biggest clothing brands and the sixth largest company in Britain, Burton & # 39; s the Tailors. "

Wallop's ancestor is no exception. According to a 2017 study by the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor, immigrants have a chance and a half more to get involved in a "business activity in the early stages,quot; than their counterparts born in the United Kingdom.

Meanwhile, the investigation of the analysis company Zirra found that nine of the top 10 "unicorn businesses,quot; in Britain, companies valued at $ 1 billion or more, had at least one first or second generation immigrant on their team founder.

Then there is the analysis of the Center for Entrepreneurs published in 2014, which found that migrant entrepreneurs had created one in seven UK companies, and are responsible for 14 percent of British jobs.

But beyond these success stories lies an awkward truth for the government; To remain a country that is a proud home for bright immigrants with bright ideas, you must be willing to take risks with foreigners.

Britain relied on taking risks; in letting the people who helped him become what he is today

For every person who moves here and then does it, countless others have tried and failed, or more likely, those who tried, then realized that they could lead a normal and peaceful life.

As with dating, one cannot trip over the partner of their dreams without exposing themselves. Similarly, a country cannot choose to attract only excellence. You must be willing to take risks with people and then be rewarded when you do.

In many ways, Britain relied on taking risks; about letting people in, people who later became part of the tapestry of society and helped her become what she is today. Some of them then had exceptional careers, but many did not.

In fact, many are still here, deep down; treat patients in hospitals, take care of the elderly, serve busy workers their black coffees and make their ham and cheese toast. They do not need to earn extravagant salaries or be the sharpest minds in their academic fields to be part of their communities and help those around them.

Seeing only immigrants as providers of human-shaped skills, Interior Minister Priti Patel runs the risk of missing the big picture. If you clarify to the world around you that you only value foreigners as long as they can show their usefulness from the beginning, the offer you make is not attractive.

People don't just think of numbers (or points); If you are moving somewhere, it is not unreasonable to want to feel welcome in the place you want to call home. Trying to attract the "best of the best,quot; to Britain is not a faulty search in itself, but the United Kingdom must remember that it is not the only one able to choose.

After all, if someone is bright, ambitious and open to the world, why would they want to move to a place that only allows them to enter while pinching their nose?

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.