The Uber driver fights the band of marauders of San Francisco Carjackers; "I just hit the barrel,quot; – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – An Uber driver fought a band of armed car hijackers in San Francisco early Thursday, one of three failed attempts to hijack cars by a band of three suspects during the early hours of the morning.

San Francisco police said the first armed attempt was reported around 2:30 a.m. at 9th St. and Harrison St. A second was called at 2:35 a.m. in the 300 block of Harrison. Then, a third call came around 3 a.m. on Mission St. and Duboce Ave.

In all three incidents, the drivers were able to maintain control of their vehicles and the suspects fled.

Police spokesman Ofc. Robert Rueca said that due to the proximity of time and place, as well as similar descriptions of suspects, they believed that the same suspects may have tried all three car thefts.

Police have not published a description of the three suspects nor have arrests been made.

The Uber driver, who only identified himself as Frank, was the first victim.

"I was moving from Harrison to 9th Street when three people come running around the corner," he said. "They just got to my car, the three were trying to get in. One sat in the backseat, one was trying to get in the driver's seat with a gun, aiming at me. I kept hitting the cannon, not letting it in (in the car) ".

"He kept trying to open my door," Frank continued. “I finally opened it, tried to get me out. I kept fighting him all the time. Finally, I went back to the car … I started to turn and I realized that there was still someone in my car. I just told him: "Get out!", He jumped.

Frank was still shocked even after the car thieves fled and the San Francisco police arrived on the scene.

"It was a little crazy," he said. "You have a gun pointed at your face, but they don't take my car."

Apart from nervous nerves, no injuries were reported in any of the three car theft attempts.