The U.S. Air Force UU. Complete the updates of the U-2 SYERS-2C, improving the image capacity of the Dragon Lady – Defense Blog

The U.S. Air Force UU., Collins Aerospace Systems, a unit of United Technologies (NYSE: UTX) and Lockheed Martin Skunk Works®(NYSE: LMT) recently completed the flight tests and deployment of the latest variant of the Electro-Optical Recognition System (SYERS) Collins Aerospace Senior Year (SYERS-2C) sensor at U-2. With this milestone, the entire U-2 fleet has been upgraded to the main electro-optical / infrared sensor capability that provides higher optical performance and highly accurate long-range tracking for superior threat detection in a wider range of weather conditions. .

"SYERS-2C represents an evolutionary step for the Air Force, capitalizing on a mature and high-performance system to insert substantial new capabilities into the battle space of the future," he said.Kevin Raftery, vice president and general manager, ISR and space solutions for Collins Aerospace. "The U-2 has been the cornerstone of the Air Force's ISR inventory and with updates such as SYERS-2C, the system can continue to provide multiple intelligence information increasingly valuable to the warrior in the coming years."

The 10-band SYERS-2C sensor with high spatial resolution provides an unmatched ability to find, track and evaluate moving and stationary targets. Developed with open standards of mission systems to enable command, control and data exchange with fifth-generation platforms, the sensor has become a critical asset for theater commanders that provides unique advantages to joint operations throughout the battle space.

"The SYERS-2C sensor is the main intelligence, surveillance and recognition image sensor and its integration into the U-2 Dragon Lady further enhances the aircraft's ability to provide unmatched strategic intelligence to our warriors," he said.Irene Helley, Director of the U-2 program, Lockheed Martin Skunk Works. "This milestone continues our commitment to increase the flexibility of the aircraft using open mission systems to support the multi-domain battle space."

Flying 24 hours a day, 7 days a week around the world at record operating speeds, the U-2 Dragon Lady offers unmatched intelligence, vigilance and recognition capability to meet the needs of combatant commanders every day. More than an ISR aircraft, the unique ability of the U-2 to reconfigure, collect, analyze and share data quickly with disparate systems throughout the battle space is transforming war combat operations to ensure the success of the mission in the future. .