The Tampa Bay Rays will give free tickets as part of a new promotion

S T. PETERSBURG, Florida (AP) – The Tampa Bay Rays are offering fans a win-win-win-win proposal.

Trying to attract larger crowds to the arid Tropicana Field, the Rays devised a ticket plan for the public on Wednesday.

The "Winning Package,quot; allows a fan to choose any regular season Rays game to attend for a total of $ 99. If the Rays win all four, the fan receives a coupon redeemable for a free ticket for another game.

Fans with four consecutive wins can continue to choose free games until they attend a loss or end the regular season.

Despite going to 96-66 and reaching the playoffs last year, the Rays attracted an average local audience of only 14,734 and ranked second in the majors, ahead of the Miami Marlins. Tampa Bay has reached the playoffs five times since 2008, but is constantly in the last place of the largest in attendance.