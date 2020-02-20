The struggle of the Japanese unit of Walmart finally meets the growth of online supermarkets – Latest news

Walmart Inc may finally have found the optimum point in the Japanese food market with a fast-growing company ranked third in an incipient online grocery sector, as the physical stores it bought two decades ago continue their search of earnings.

The one-year bond between Seiyu of the US supermarket chain. UU. And local e-commerce firm Rakuten Inc posted 30% sales growth by the end of October through December compared to the same period last year when Seiyu was doing it alone, said Rakuten Seiyu NetSuper Executive Director Tamae Takeda.

"We are even better since the beginning of the new year," Takeda told Reuters. Concerns about the ongoing coronavirus epidemic may encourage people to try the service, he said. "People really don't want to go out."

%MINIFYHTML8b462c11adcbde6ae722daac24c31d4011% %MINIFYHTML8b462c11adcbde6ae722daac24c31d4012%

The change of fortune is a boost for Walmart, as it intensifies its rivalry with Amazon.com Inc in its local market, where retailers are competing to deliver orders online faster.

It also shows that greater confidence in online services and better logistics can be gained from Japanese buyers, often considered too demanding with the freshness to buy products over the Internet, analysts said.

Takeda said helping to drive overall growth was the demand for time-saving solutions, particularly because a growing proportion of mothers' work. Government data showed that more than 70% of Japanese women with children under 18 work, compared to 50% only 20 years ago.

Helping the company in particular is Seiyu's access to 99 million Rakuten members, expanding its reach beyond its 333 stores. Rakuten, in turn, has benefited from Seiyu's ties with local suppliers, helping him fight Amazon.com.

Together, they can better relieve the pressure of a contracting labor market that has raised delivery costs and led Seiyu's rivals such as Uny, owned by Pan Pacific International Holdings Corp, to abandon e-commerce.

VISUAL BENEFITS

Seiyu entered e-commerce in 2000, an early start that, according to analysts, helped boost it to third place in the online grocery sector. Follow the largest supermarkets, Aeon Co Ltd and Ito-Yokado of Seven & I Holdings Co Ltd, and is ahead of Amazon, a Statista consumer survey showed.

Takeda refused to disclose user numbers or sales, but also placed the company in third place. The former McKinsey & Co consultant said profitability was "in sight,quot;, although the company would prioritize growth for another two or three years.

That contrasts with the general history of Walmart in the country.

The US firm entered Japan in 2002 buying 6% of Seiyu, increasing its stake before a full acquisition in 2008. It cut costs and closed unprofitable stores, but mostly has recorded losses.

Many expected him to follow the path of his foreign peers, including Tesco PLC of Great Britain and Carrefour SA of France, who retired from Japan. Last year, Walmart moved to end intermittent speculation of an imminent exit, saying that it hoped to eventually include Seiyu while retaining a majority stake.

Meanwhile, online growth has led Seiyu's company to plan a second logistics center for this year to increase scale and efficiency, which is considered crucial to offset delivery costs. Takeda said the company was discussing establishing more.

That expects online purchases to represent 10% of the 60 billion yen of households ($ 539 billion) in grocery expenses of around 2.5%, he said, without giving a deadline.

"It's true that the Japanese appreciate fresh food. But people are realizing that you don't have to go to the supermarket to buy fresh food," said Roy Larke of the Japanese Consuming researcher. "In the long term, we will get there."

