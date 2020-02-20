The state hockey tournament for girls starts in St. Paul – Up News Info

The State Girls Hockey Tournament is underway in St. Paul.

The first game of the tournament began promptly at 11 a.m. Class A has its quarterfinal games on Wednesday and Class AA plays on Thursday.

Tonight at 6 p.m., two-time defending champion Breck faces Luverne. And then at 8 p.m., it's Rochester Lourdes against South St. Paul.

The championship game for Class A and Class AA will take place on Saturday.

Check out the full square brackets for Class A and Class AA here.