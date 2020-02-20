The star of the & # 39; Empire & # 39; Serayah criticized for saying that Zaya Wade's transgender decision is & # 39; premature & # 39;

Instagram

The actress, best known for her role as Tiana Brown in the FOX series, suggests that Dwyane Wade's transgender daughter is going through & # 39; a phase & # 39 ;.

Serayah is another celebrity who has intervened in Dwyane Wadethe transgender daughter of Zaya Wade. The actress, whose real name is Serayah Ranee McNeill, went to Instagram Stories to share her thoughts on the decision that changed the life of the 12-year-old girl, calling her "too premature."

Apparently according to those who are against Dwyane for letting his son out as a transgender at such a young age, the "Empire"Star said the criticism of the retired basketball star comes from" the child's age, and I think it's not just his son. There are many children and their parents are letting them do this. "

The 24-year-old model added: "I think everything is too premature. I don't care if you're a boy or a girl, for me, there are things to worry about." So instead of talking with these children about gender identity, he suggested that parents ask their children: "What do you want to do in life? Do you want to participate in an activity?" She added: "OK, let's let you go through this, let's talk about that."

"But let's not jump to a life-changing decision that can never be undone. That is really serious," Serayah continued. Sharing that she knew people in high school who "experienced" and "then boom, I thought they were … that was something they were going through," continued the actress, "They are a child, your brain is still developing. "

Emphasizing that he is not homophobic or transphobic, Serayah added: "I am accepting that my son is homosexual, it is fine, but there are many other things in society that pressure children and parents to be a certain way." She suggested that people should "regain the reins" and say to the children: "Let's wait for you to grow a little, and this is exactly what you want to be and do for the rest of your life."

As Serayah's comments about Dwyane's daughter have become viral, other social media users have criticized her for suggesting that Zaya is going through a "phase." A Twitter user wrote while re-posting Serayah's video: "This enraged me. She thinks that these children are going through a phase … why would you want them to grow up unhappy … LISTEN TO THESE CHILDREN … are the more pure things we have on this earth and if they are telling you something LISTEN. Please. "

Another replied: "Oh, trust me, it's not an Idk phase where people have this idea of ​​& # 39; it's a phase & # 39; … idk anyone who has gone through the" phase. " from her, "It's hard to talk in situations where you're not. This girl feels like she's in the wrong body, but do you want to know if she wants to play soccer or softball this summer?"

Meanwhile, others stated that Serayah did not have a reason to comment on Dwyane's transgender daughter in the first place. "It's nobody but Dwade and Gabes, so I'm not sure why everyone feels the need to have an opinion," said one person.