The star of & # 39; RHOA & # 39; Nene filters over Kenya Moore: & # 39; She's a nasty girl! & # 39;

The dispute between Nene Leakes and Kenya Moore shows no signs of slowing down, and during a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Nene criticized Kenya as an "unpleasant girl,quot; and says she has a bad attitude and is not a good person.

Nene is still a reason in Kenya to spread the narrative that production wanted to tear it off and cut its salary, sided with Kenya in the flesh.

"How does she know? I mean, is she … in production?" NeNe asked the publication. "I don't know. I don't know why he says the things he says, but what I do know is, for whatever reason, I don't know how it sounds, I don't know if it's cool to even say it, but I think she would love it if I left, so that she could be, in her mind, the director of the show, or the queen of the show, or the person everyone is talking about. For me there, it is very difficult for her to have that kind of thing. that, if I leave the program and Kenya stays in the program, she will be the disappearance of the program. "

"If it was my time to leave, I have absolutely no problem with that, because the show has been good for me," adds Nene. "I've been there since day one, and I opened this door so that Kenya & # 39; Big Mouth & # 39; Moore could cross it, all right?"

The viewers are caught in the drama as it unfolds every week on the show, but it seems that this time, Kenya has really hurt Nene's feelings.

"She's a nasty girl," Nene teases. "Her attitude is unpleasant. She's not a great girl. None of the girls, try to say that none of the girls like me. None of them likes her! I mean, her attitude is smelly."

Nene says she and Kenya have never been friends.

This week, Nene visited The Talk, where he revealed that he is "undecided,quot; about whether he would return to the show next season.