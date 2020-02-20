The star of & # 39; Power & # 39; Omari Hardwick shoots fans who make him antics about the character's ghost

WENN / Instar

Seeing the new Instagram post of the actor of & # 39; Power & # 39 ;, people apparently assume in the comments section that he is currently going through some type of Ghost retreat, to his disgust.

Fans may have to start differentiating between actors and characters that play in television series or movies. Omari Hardwick surprised people with his role as Ghost in the hit Starz series "Power", which ended two weeks ago, but still wants everyone to know that it is not above the tactics of the paper.

Omari went to his Instagram account on Thursday, February 20 to share a photo of him while citing the poem called "Invictus" by William Ernest Henley. However, the publication made people assume that Omari was going through some kind of Ghost retreat, to his disgust.

"You miss being a ghost, don't you?" a follower asked, to which the actor responded firmly: "No. He left everything on him and left everything literally on the floor. No." Someone also hit Omari's nerves by commenting: "We want ghosts of what you are talking about." Another fan agreed and said: "Honestly, I agree holy … I was an idiot until I hear it in real life … in fact, where is Tommy?"

In response to the insult, Omari wrote, "Now you … you, the clown. When I hit the shit (because you deserve nothing more than that) outside of you … I will remind you that this is from me, Omari. B * ** ha ** f ** k boy. Go just THAT. Clown to ** n *** as. I should go ask your Momz if he can be reborn. Matta fact … look for Tommy and Joe. See if they don't say the same. "

Fans quickly jumped into Omari's defense. "You're so disrespectful and that's why you don't miss it!" one of them said. "He's Omari, not Ghost. He gave everything during Ghost, the existence of a letter. Let him explore and be him! You can't be a fan by talking like that! Sad." Another added, "Well, YOU wanted a ghost, don't go looking for Tommy, you don't know how you get depressed, you could end up dead."

"Power" broadcast its final on Sunday, February 9. The episode revealed the greatest mystery about the identity that killed Ghost. The end saw that Tariq St. Patrick, the only son of Ghost and Tasha, was the person who pulled the trigger and shot his father in the chest, which caused him to fall from the balcony of a nightclub and then face his death.