The star of & # 39; LHHA & # 39; Tommie Lee teases Cynthia Bailey's Twerking skill in a new video

The star of & # 39; Real Housewives of Atlanta & # 39; Post the video on his Instagram account to celebrate his 53rd birthday, thanking his fiance Mike Hill for being his & # 39; exaggerated man & # 39 ;.

Cynthia Bailey He just wanted to celebrate his birthday in peace. To mark your milestone on Wednesday, February 19, "The true housewives of Atlanta"Star posted a video of her practicing her twerking skill on Instagram. But instead of receiving praise, she was duped by people online.

In the video, the 53-year-old star had a stick to help her burst her movements. At one point, he even threw himself on the ground and began to move his buttocks again and slapped his butt. While Cynthia continued with her routine, her fiance Mike Hill could be heard cheering in the background. A cameraman was also seen filming the moment, which means that it could be included in the next season for the Bravo show.

"I think the twerk birthday redemption video. Shit, I really tried. I think the boots helped me," he said in the legend, thanking Mike for being his "exaggerated man."

Unlike Mike, social media users were not as publicized and made fun of her. Some pointed out that the television personality is too old to do something like this, while others ridiculed her for her ability that they considered bad. Among those who thought the latter was "Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta"star Tommie lee, who simply said: "Man, what?"

His comment immediately provoked the reaction of other users, and many left emojis crying and laughing, since they thought their reaction was wild but fun. "The best comment of all," even someone said in replies. "She is simply a TAD BIT STIFF," said another, before adding, "But A for effort and trying something new." There was also one who joked that his "friends had promoted her as if she really killed him", and another replied: "It's her birthday, let her live sister."

On the other hand, Cynthia has not responded to trolling.