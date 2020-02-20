The star of & # 39; Black Ink Crew & # 39; Ryan Henry calls people to label the deceased sister as Eddy Curry's lover

%MINIFYHTML82003b786ca36088722c9d486ced9ccf11% %MINIFYHTML82003b786ca36088722c9d486ced9ccf12%

Instagram

The television reality star disagrees with "the callousness of people" in reaction to Eddy's essay about his complicated relationship with Ryan's sister, Nova Henry, who was murdered with his daughter in 2009.

Up News Info –

"Black ink equipment: Chicago"star Ryan Henry He is still here defending his sister, more than a decade after his tragic death. The reality show star has spoken against people who reduce her late sister Nova HenryEddy curry& # 39; lover & # 39; after the professional basketball player talked about his complicated relationship in a rehearsal.

When posting photos of her sister Nova, one of which was taken while she was pregnant, Ryan wrote in the caption: "The noisy lack of poorly informed respect from the outside world does not overshadow what BEAUTY is … and how much it uses you for IT and me to help other WOMEN in all kinds of situations … be peaceful #NOVA ".

%MINIFYHTML82003b786ca36088722c9d486ced9ccf13% %MINIFYHTML82003b786ca36088722c9d486ced9ccf14%

The VH1 star then noticed that his post was not directed at Eddy, but at those people who misjudged his sister according to Eddy's words. "The purpose of this publication was not about someone involved in articulated words," he added. "It was the callousness of people in reaction to slander a woman for a perception not totally understood and misrepresented of her saying she deserved to die."

%MINIFYHTML82003b786ca36088722c9d486ced9ccf15% %MINIFYHTML82003b786ca36088722c9d486ced9ccf16%

Apparently according to Ryan, Eddy left an emoji of hands praying in the comments section of the first post.

<br />

In an essay published in The Players & # 39; Tribute, Eddy revealed that he dated Nova while playing for the Knicks (from 2005 to 2011) and had two children together. However, at the time of his death in 2009, Eddy was married to the current wife Patrice Curry, who had no idea of ​​his relationship with Nova.

"Patrice didn't know about the children she had with Nova either: my 10-month-old daughter, Ava, and her three-year-old brother, Noah. I kept it a secret. Everything. For years …," he wrote. "Then, when I'm talking on the phone, I realized that my little daughter and her mother had just been killed … I'm also realizing the fact that my almost four-year marriage will surely end."

Nova and her daughter Ava were killed by Frederick Goings, Henry's child support lawyer with whom he later dated. Their relationship took an ugly turn after Nova hired a new lawyer and "made plans to challenge $ 24,000" in legal fees from him. Eddy shared: "In the past she had warned me that it was dangerous. Actually, Dude brought a gun to her baby shower for Ava because she thought it might be there."

The former Chicago Bulls player said he still blames himself for the death of Nova and his daughter. "As a father, as a man, you are responsible for the children you bring to this world, no matter what the situation," he explained. "You must be responsible and take care of those little ones. I had to do that. I needed to protect my daughter. And I didn't. In many ways. I failed her. And what happens if she still haunts me for this day."

Eddy continued to praise his wife Patricia, who stayed by his side during the painful moment. "If there is a hero character in the crazy story of my life, that hero is definitely Patrice. In the 15 years we have been married, he has been through what amounts to a drama of approximately 15 lives: infidelity, indescribable tragedy, multiple demands, Foreclosures, several dozen financial scams, and so on. He could have left me thousands of times. And he really couldn't have criticized her. But, you know what? He's still here. He never rejected her. Again about me, "he said enthusiastically about her.

Patrice now raises Nova's son with Eddy, as well as Eddy's son, Eddy III, from his previous marriage as his own children. She and the athlete also have four children together.