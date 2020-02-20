The Slick Woods model releases a new girlfriend with photos full of PDA

Instagram

Stunner Fenty also takes this opportunity to confirm that she has broken with the star of & # 39; Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood & # 39; Micky Munday saying: & # 39; Our relationship expired & # 39 ;.

Slick woods You have a new important person in your life. The model has taken her Instagram account to treat her followers with lots of pictures of her and her girlfriend, whose name is Donatella on social networks, showing mutual affection.

To begin, Slick shared a picture of her hugging the curly-haired girl from behind along with the caption that said: "Me n my bby contra el mundo". Donatella also shared the same photo on her own profile and added: "My first love, my first everything, I'm sorry for the things I said, forgive me, Simone Renee Thompson."

Then he raised a click of them closing his lips as he watched the fireworks, before continuing with an image of them touching his tongue. Without stopping there, another photo showed Donatella planting a sweet kiss on Slick's cheek. "Bby talk to me well," wrote the Fenty model under one of the photos.

There were also a series of photos they took during a party. In a photo, Slick got a little practical and put his hand between his girlfriend's thighs as he brought his face close to hers. Meanwhile, in another click, they kissed passionately. The legend of the publication said: "I love you as cooked food."

In addition to becoming an Instagram official with his new girlfriend, Slick took this opportunity to confirm that she and Micky Munday have broken In response to a follower who asked: "What happened to Micki?", She replied: "Our relationship expired." Slick also responded to a troll who said his relationship with the rapper was simply because of "Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood"argument. She said:" It is not a hat, we love each other and live together with our children. "

Slick and Micky made their relationship public in July 2019, but it's not clear when the stars separated.