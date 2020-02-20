The Philadelphia 76ers put the best league record at home against the Brooklyn Nets | NBA News

The Philadelphia 76ers will seek their 26th victory in 28 home games when they host the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night, live at the Sky Sports Arena.

Live NBA: Brooklyn @ Philadelphia



Friday, February 21 1:00 a.m.



The Sixers will also seek their fourth consecutive victory.

Philadelphia entered the All-Star break with some momentum by defeating the Memphis Grizzlies, the Chicago Bulls and the Los Angeles Clippers to break a run of four consecutive losses.

















2:58



The highlights of the LA Clippers' visit to the Philadelphia 76ers in week 17 of the NBA season



Despite a 9-19 record on the road, the Sixers continue to shine in Philadelphia, where they have the best local brand in the league.

"We love to compete and that is what everyone sees on the court," said Ben Simmons, one of the Six All-Stars of the Sixers along with Joel Embiid. "(Our bank players) love to enter and compete, rush and make those plays, and it's a kind of drip for everyone on the team."

"We are setting a standard for everyone and everyone has to meet that standard. Otherwise, you will be left behind."

Before the victory over the Clippers, Sixers head coach Brett Brown shook his lineup by sending veteran Al Horford to the bench. In addition to four games as a rookie, it was the first time in Horford's career that he entered as a substitute. The result was a victory over a championship caliber team.

"I said that this initial group has been fighting and that I had done nothing wrong," Brown said of Horford. "I stay up late at night trying to find ways to train it better and fix it and let it coexist. To date, after more than 50 games, we have struggled a little. I feel I can help Al play in the level where you can play and what we have seen.

"I think it can be a win-win. It was the whole class. He is a great teammate and he understood. It was a high-level adult conversation that I appreciate and respect."

















1:15



Highlights of the Toronto Raptors' visit to the Brooklyn Nets in week 17 of the NBA season



The Nets won their last two games before the break, but they go to Philadelphia with a 9-16 record on the road. They will also compete without star guard Kyrie Irving, who is out indefinitely after aggravating a right shoulder injury. Irving missed 26 games with this injury earlier this season has been sidelined by 33 of 53 games so far.

"He still has problems with his shoulder. He's going to see a specialist this week. That's all I can tell him," said Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson. "I don't expect him to be available for Thursday. His shoulder keeps bothering him. That's the extent of that for now."

Without Kevin Durant, the Nets will have a daunting challenge without Irving becoming the third team to win in Philadelphia this season. But it's the only option they have: just play hard with their healthy players.

"Ky is one of the most positive people I've met in this whole process of knowing him, knowing him since he signed. I'm sure it's just another testimony of his book," Taurean Prince told New York Post.

"It's time for other guys to step forward and become the players they feel they want to be together with trying to help us win as many games as possible on the stretch."

To wish to watch the NBA but you don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena package, click here.