The mystery of the dinosaurs was finally resolved after half a century – BGR

%MINIFYHTML47dc410f62ff4cde9b1ef6986ee3b87411% %MINIFYHTML47dc410f62ff4cde9b1ef6986ee3b87412%

Finding dinosaur footprints can be exciting for any scientist. Finding them in a unique place only increases the fun, but when a set of fossilized footprints was seen on the roof of a cave in Australia, it caused a mystery of decades that was recently solved.

How HeritageDaily reports, fossilized footprints were discovered on the roof of a cave near the city of Mount Morgan. It is a fossil hot spot of dinosaur footprint, but when some of the clues seemed to indicate dinosaurs walking upside down, the researchers kept shaking their heads and looking for answers.

%MINIFYHTML47dc410f62ff4cde9b1ef6986ee3b87413% %MINIFYHTML47dc410f62ff4cde9b1ef6986ee3b87414%

Explaining exactly why the footprints appeared on the ceiling was quite simple. "The footprints that line the roof of the cave were not made by dinosaurs hanging upside down, but the dinosaurs walked on the sediment of the lake and these footprints were covered with sand," Dr. Anthony Romilio of the University said in a statement from Queensland. .

%MINIFYHTML47dc410f62ff4cde9b1ef6986ee3b87415% %MINIFYHTML47dc410f62ff4cde9b1ef6986ee3b87416%

However, what the prints seemed to show was really disconcerting for paleontologists. “The previous examinations of the traces of the ceiling suggested a very curious dinosaur behavior; that a carnivorous theropod walked on all four legs, ”explains Dr. Romilio.

Luckily, the children of one of the paleontologists who originally investigated the footprints more than half a century earlier were able to provide the university researchers with a wealth of information, including photos and molds of foot prints.

After investigating the treasure of the data, the researchers were able to determine that the prints told a misleading story. "Instead of a dinosaur walking on all fours, it seems we got two dinosaurs for the price of one, both plants-eaters that walked biped along the shore of an ancient lake," said Dr. Romilio.

So, did dinosaurs walk normally and definitely did not float upside down? Journal.

Image source: Anthony Romilio