The missing woman's body is located within the tracking space of the parents' house – Up News Info Los Angeles

) – A woman reported missing by her family earlier this month was found dead at her parents' house, officials from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said Wednesday.

"It's tragic," said a neighbor. "I feel very sorry for his parents."

The neighbors were surprised to learn that Julia Christine Snyder, 53, was found dead inside her parents' Malibu house. Detectives said the woman who was reported missing earlier this month was found in an underground space in a storage closet. Agents previously registered the property, but did not find his body until Wednesday.

"It seems to investigators that there are no signs of trauma or foul play," Lt. Barry Hall said. “This is preliminary at this point. She has not been examined by the coroner's office or anything. We'll know more once they get her out of the resting place. "

Investigators said the woman suffered from bipolar disorder, but was not sure how she died. A city councilor from Malibu described her as a kind woman.

"Overall, he was very happy and well placed, and unfortunately his house was burned in the fire, but his father was rebuilding the house," said Jefferson Wagner.

Officers were still waiting for the coroner to arrive Wednesday night to get the woman's body out of the house and determine how she died.