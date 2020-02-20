The Masked Singer presents a new group of contestants and unmasks a skateboarding legend

During the most recent episode of The masked singer, the program introduced six new contestants in "Group B,quot; after they managed to reduce "Group A,quot; to three finalists for "Super 9,quot; of season 3 So far, Kangaroo, Turtle and White Tiger have survived the cut , and now the program has moved to the following six contestants: Frog, Elephant, Mouse, Kitty, Banana and Taco.

This season's new format features 18 contestants divided into three groups: A, B and C. Each group of six competes with each other until the respective groups are reduced to three contestants each, which creates the "Final 9,quot;.

The Elephant track package included drums, a shop called Jessica's, a bicycle poster and Elephant telling the audience "the story of how I became the biggest animal in my kingdom." He explained that he went from looking in park benches to "parade through white houses."

After Elephant acted Friday I am in love by The Cure, panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger and Ken Jeong gave their assumptions about who they thought might be under the mask. They brought a variety of names, including Lance Armstrong, Tommy Lee and Travis Barker. Jeong got very nervous, as he usually does, and guessed former presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke.

The audience vote left Elephant in the last place, and when he took off his futuristic-looking mask, it was revealed that the Elephant was skateboarding legend Tony Hawk.

"I appreciate your support," said the 51-year-old man after his removal. “This was a totally new experience for me. I had one more song in me, but I didn't want to go much further, so thanks for freeing me. "

Hawk also revealed that he chose the classic tune of The Cure because his and his wife's wedding song Cathy was from the band.

Throughout the night, Frog performed I can't touch this by MC Hammer, Kitty crushed her version of Ariana Grande Dangerous woman, Taco sang Frank Sinatra's song Take me to the moon, Mouse sang Get here by Oleta Adams, and Banana sang his version of Less conversation by Elvis Presley.

Ad

New episodes of The masked singer Air on Wednesday nights at Fox.



Post views:

0 0