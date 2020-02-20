The lottery ticket thief escapes with plastic showcases from 2 San Dimas stores – Up News Info Los Angeles

– On Thursday, the public's help is needed to identify a man who not only stole lottery tickets, but tore the exhibits that contained them in two stores in San Dimas.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's officials say the theft of lottery tickets occurred in two separate locations in San Dimas, only a few hours apart, on January 22.

The first incident occurred before 10:30 am, when a man in a gray sweatshirt and a black baseball cap entered a San Dimas store in the 1400 block of West Arrow Highway, went directly to the lottery exhibition and He pulled out of his place and ran off with that.

A few hours later, at approximately 6:20 p.m., authorities say the same man, who still wore the same clothes, entered a donut shop and did the same, grabbed the lottery ticket display and took it out of the where he had been attached to a counter, and ran out with him.

The total number of stolen lottery tickets is unknown, and the value of tickets and damage to stores have not yet been determined.

The suspect was described as a black man between 20 and 30 years old, about 6 feet tall, 180 to 200 pounds, with a mustache and a knob cut off. He wore a black Cabala cap with white letters, a gray hoodie with dark pants and dark tennis shoes.

He was seen driving in a new 4-door Chrysler 300C silver model with paper plates.

Anyone with information about the man's identity or crimes can call Detective Richter at (909) 450-2700.