The leader of Lesotho will be accused of killing a separated wife

Lesotho Prime Minister Thomas Thabane was expected to be charged on Friday for the murder of his separated wife, authorities said, a move that would follow weeks of increasing pressure and a day after he announced that he would renounce the main policy of the country. office.

The murder has captivated the kingdom of South Africa for more than two years, as the accusations have revolved around Mr. Thabane, 80, and a woman who had long competed for the title of Lesotho's first lady . The woman, the new prime minister. His wife, Maesaiah, was charged with the murder earlier this month.

Mr. Thabane and his separated wife, Lipolelo, had been involved in a bitter divorce process for five years when he was shot dead in his car in June 2017. He died at the scene, near his home outside Maseru. , the capital, only two days. before the inauguration of Mr. Thabane to a new mandate.

A moment of silence was observed during the swearing in, and Mr. Thabane called the murder "meaningless." Days later, he attended his ex-wife's funeral with his new wife, Maesaiah, whom he married at the end of that summer.