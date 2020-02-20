The leader of Lesotho will be accused of killing a separated wife

Lesotho Prime Minister Thomas Thabane was expected to be charged on Friday for the murder of his separated wife, authorities said, a move that would follow weeks of increasing pressure and a day after he announced that he would renounce the main policy of the country. office.
The murder has captivated the kingdom of South Africa for more than two years, as the accusations have revolved around Mr. Thabane, 80, and a woman who had long competed for the title of Lesotho's first lady . The woman, the new prime minister. His wife, Maesaiah, was charged with the murder earlier this month.
Mr. Thabane and his separated wife, Lipolelo, had been involved in a bitter divorce process for five years when he was shot dead in his car in June 2017. He died at the scene, near his home outside Maseru. , the capital, only two days. before the inauguration of Mr. Thabane to a new mandate.
A moment of silence was observed during the swearing in, and Mr. Thabane called the murder "meaningless." Days later, he attended his ex-wife's funeral with his new wife, Maesaiah, whom he married at the end of that summer.
After the murder of 2017, police said the assailants were unknown and in general. But last December, police officers had informed Mr. Thabane that the telephone records took him to investigators.
"Sir. Thabane's phone records show that he was in contact with one of the assailants on the night of Ms. Thabane's death," Deputy Police Commissioner Paseka Mokete said Thursday in a telephone interview. Investigators, he said, had determined that Maeseiah Thabane had hired the assailants.
The two women had participated in a one-year battle over who could claim the title of first lady, along with the related benefits of having a driver, vehicle and bodyguard.
Maeseiah Thabane argued that she was Mr. Thabane's legitimate wife because of her continuing relationship with him, but in 2015 a court determined that Lipolelo Thabane could retain the title until the divorce was completed.
Thabane has been a well-known political figure for decades in Lesotho, a former British colony of 2.2 million people surrounded by South Africa. He served as an assistant to the Senate when the country gained independence in 1966, and has held high-ranking positions for decades, including the foreign minister in the early 1990s, the interior minister in the 2000s and the Prime Minister from 2012 to 2015, and then again starting in 2017.
The prime minister's family has said that he was not involved in the murder and that he had been orchestrated by his new wife.
"He is not the type of person who plans a murder," said Mabatsoeneng Hlaethe, Mr. Thabane's daughter. Al Jazeera this week. "But I have different convictions when it comes to his new wife."
In January, after authorities issued an arrest warrant against Maeseiah Thabane, she disappeared for weeks and Mr. Thabane refused to answer questions about his whereabouts.
It turned out that Ms. Thabane had gone to South Africa, Mokete said, but reappeared in Lesotho and turned herself in to the police on February 4. She was released on bail, despite concerns that she could flee to South Africa again. She has denied participation in the murder.
Mr. Thabane's political party had asked him to resign for weeks, but the prime minister refused to give a deadline until his announcement on Thursday, when he said he would resign in July.
Mr. Thabane and his wife were also charged with attempted murder because a friend of Lipolelo Thabane was seriously injured in the shooting.
"We can find the truth soon," said the police officer, Mr. Mokete. "People want to know what happened."
Lynsey Chutel contributed reports from Utrecht, South Africa.