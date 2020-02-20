The judge could soon rule on the merger demand for the San Francisco taxi medallion – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – A case focused on the collapse of the San Francisco taxi industry that has occurred over the course of almost a decade could finally be coming to a conclusion.

In the center of it are the medallion controllers purchased for up to $ 250,000. Once considered a safe investment, the medallions have returned incalculable misery to many of those drivers.

A lawsuit filed for the taxi medallion issue is now in the hands of a judge. A tentative ruling could come as soon as Thursday.

"25 years I have done this work," Chris French told KPIX in 2017. "I have always complied with the rules and regulations." I'm just trying to make a living honestly. "

French was just one of the taxi drivers who was finally crushed by the debt of something he worked for a quarter of a century. San Francisco imagined the medallion program as a revenue generator when they were initially sold for $ 250,000. Almost simultaneously the rise of Uber and Lyft transport applications emerged.

In 2018, KPIX first reported on where the vast majority of that debt resided. It was the Federal Credit Cooperative of San Francisco that sued the city that year, claiming damages suffered through its taxi medallion loans.

"Obviously, that damage figure changes over time," said lawyer Daniel Bailey of the law firm Joseph & Cohen. "Currently, they were looking for at least $ 155 million and up."

Bailey is part of the team that represents the credit union. He said the city knows the program has failed.

"In a public report, the city's taxi industry expert said the program had just stalled, that is, it could come back to life at any time," Bailey explained. "But in a secret report we obtained through the discovery of a third party, that same expert said the program was not viable."

The lawyers of the credit union argue that San Francisco has effectively allowed the medallion program to die, only without declaring it dead. The case of the credit union, however, is only yours.

A judicial victory for the credit union would not necessarily help drivers with difficulties, although San Francisco Federal Credit Union says that a loss would not endanger any medallion holder.

The San Francisco City Attorney's office responded in a statement that said in part: "The city and the credit union have a contract. The city has not breached that contract, so San Francisco taxpayers should not be seen forced to rescue this financial institution. ”

The city also says that the lawsuit has made it impossible to negotiate any change in the medallion program.

On Thursday, a judge is expected to issue a tentative ruling on whether or not the credit union can proceed with your case. If the case is dismissed, the credit union says it will appeal. If the judge allows the case to continue, it could be heard by a jury in April.