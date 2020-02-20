The judge closes Mariah Carey's attempt to prevent the former assistant from accessing medical records

Bad news for Mariah Carey: a judge has blocked her request to prevent her former assistant from accessing her medical records in an ongoing lawsuit.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, a Los Angeles judge has denied the motion of the singer seeking to annul the subpoenas presented by her former employee, Lianna Shakhnazaryan. The subpoenas were delivered to Carey's doctors and demanded that their medical records be delivered as part of the grieving demands of Carey and Shakhnazaryan.

Mariah's lawyers had argued that "the citation seeks private medical records and Mariah's testimony regarding Mariah's medical records, which are irrelevant to the subject of this action or the determination of any motion made in this action. Rather, the citation is nothing more than an inappropriate attempt to shame and harass Mariah. "

The motion continues: “As a public figure, Mariah is no stranger to her private life being dissected mercilessly by the tabloids. In the past, the tabloids published articles from "close sources,quot; to Mariah that made several sensationalist accusations about her health. Even if the disclosure of medical records were subject to a protection order, it would be difficult (if not impossible) to avoid unauthorized "leaks,quot; in tabloids. "

A judge did not agree.

Originally, Mariah sued Shakhnazaryan accusing her of trying to film "intimate videos,quot; of her without permission and of trying to extort her for $ 8 million.

Shakhnazaryan filed his own lawsuit against Mariah, accusing her of unjustified dismissal.