Colorado Springs The | Representative Tulsi Gabbard took the stage at the Beckett Event Center on Wednesday night while her opponents in the search for the Democratic nomination for president were preparing for a national stage for a debate in Nevada.

The Hawaiian congresswoman did not qualify for the Las Vegas debate. However, if she was disappointed, she didn't show up because Gabbard dismissed the event as a political reality television show and talked about attempts to unify, rather than divide, the country.

"I am here to help us all remember that, as we have seen throughout the history of our country, we are the ones who can close that gap," Gabbard said.

His Colorado Springs base also ruled out his absence in the debate and remained optimistic about his chances of winning the Democratic nomination, despite his recent numbers of polls and fundraising reports. Local Democrats added that Gabbard's appearance is a good sign for the city.

Elvis Martínez was more concerned about the weather on the roads than the polls while driving from Pueblo to hear Gabbard speak.

"He is young, intelligent and veteran," Martinez said. "It is time for us to have a woman in the White House with her head on her shoulders and no extra luggage."

So far, Gabbard is the first Democratic candidate to visit southern Colorado, Martinez said, and his presence greatly contributes to his support for the representative in the primary.

"Leaning toward," he said. "But I still have my ballot on the coffee table."

Gabbard took the stage late, apologizing for the delay in the crowded room on the southeast side of the city.

During the town hall, Gabbard spoke against the regime change conflicts caused by the United States and described the factors he would consider before sending the country's armed forces to fight.

"One, does this serve the national security interests of our country?" she said. "And is it a clear and attainable goal?"

The conflict in Afghanistan, for example, is murky and there is no clarity as to why the United States remains, Gabbard said. She promoted her experience in the Army National Guard and said she would not enter the White House as a "green,quot; leader.

An isolationist policy is not the objective, Gabbard said. Rather, I would seek cooperation instead of conflict.

Gabbard also said he supported the campaign's financial reform, arguing that candidates should be able to accept money only from voters, rather than political action committees.

While many in the town hall, such as Martinez, thanked Gabbard for his visit to Colorado Springs, the El Paso County Democratic Party garnered criticism for announcing the meeting, President Electra Johnson said. Party officials shared information about the event on social networks and received support and reaction for the terrible experience.

"People really love or hate her completely," Johnson said.

Perhaps Gabbard's support within veteran communities attracted her to Colorado Springs, Johnson acknowledged. His stance against war has played well with some local veterans.

With support or not, Johnson said Gabbard's presence is a good thing for the city, which for a long time was the Republican fortress of Colorado. As electoral participation has increased in recent election cycles, he said he expects more and more Democrats to plan stops in the city.

"It is still an uphill climb for Democrats, but we are making it easier to connect," he said.

Johnson described Gabbard's visit as an "antidote,quot; to President Donald Trump's planned visit Thursday night.

With purple-dyed hair and wearing a tie-dyed Grateful Dead shirt, Gail Huscher said he likes Gabbard's stance on wars, drugs and journalists.

“We need to be out of these wars; we are spending money on madness, "Huscher said while her husband nodded." We don't need to spend more money on fighter jets and other things we don't need to kill people we don't know. "

Huscher added that Gabbard's support to legalize drugs would be the best way to help people with addiction or substance abuse problems. In addition, the representative's call to drop charges against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is in line with the value that Americans give journalists.

In fact, Gabbard's path to the White House would be full of challenges, Huscher said.

"But weirder things have happened," he said.

Only Gabbard and California billionaire Tom Steyer failed to qualify for Wednesday’s Democratic debate. For a place on stage they needed:

At least one delegate from the Iowa or New Hampshire assemblies this month.

At least two surveys that place them at 12% or more in Nevada, South Carolina or both.

At least four surveys that place them at 10% or more in those states or national surveys.

Still, Gabbard said that voters, instead of the National Democratic Committee and its "corporate media partners," will select the next president.

Qualifying for the next debate on February 25 seems increasingly unlikely for Gabbard, who has not won delegates and is averaging the last place in the polls with 1.5%, according to fivethirtyeight.com

When asked if it was possible to qualify for the next debate, Gabbard replied: "We'll see."