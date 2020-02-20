The hopeful Democratic representative Tulsi Gabbard preaches unity and leadership in Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs The | Representative Tulsi Gabbard took the stage at the Beckett Event Center on Wednesday night while her opponents in the search for the Democratic nomination for president were preparing for a national stage for a debate in Nevada.

The Hawaiian congresswoman did not qualify for the Las Vegas debate. However, if she was disappointed, she didn't show up because Gabbard dismissed the event as a political reality television show and talked about attempts to unify, rather than divide, the country.

"I am here to help us all remember that, as we have seen throughout the history of our country, we are the ones who can close that gap," Gabbard said.

His Colorado Springs base also ruled out his absence in the debate and remained optimistic about his chances of winning the Democratic nomination, despite his recent numbers of polls and fundraising reports. Local Democrats added that Gabbard's appearance is a good sign for the city.

Elvis Martínez was more concerned about the weather on the roads than the polls while driving from Pueblo to hear Gabbard speak.

"He is young, intelligent and veteran," Martinez said. "It is time for us to have a woman in the White House with her head on her shoulders and no extra luggage."

So far, Gabbard is the first Democratic candidate to visit southern Colorado, Martinez said, and his presence greatly contributes to his support for the representative in the primary.

"Leaning toward," he said. "But I still have my ballot on the coffee table."

Gabbard took the stage late, apologizing for the delay in the crowded room on the southeast side of the city.

During the town hall, Gabbard spoke against the regime change conflicts caused by the United States and described the factors he would consider before sending the country's armed forces to fight.

"One, does this serve the national security interests of our country?" she said. "And is it a clear and attainable goal?"

