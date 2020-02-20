The Fort Worth Public Library presents a new online platform with local music – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A new online streaming service for musicians in Fort Worth offers a new digital platform for the world to listen to music.

Amplify 817 offers curated music without commercials from Fort Worth artists. The meeting place for music lovers and musicians in Fort Worth inspires discovery and exchange.

Presented in collaboration with Hear Fort Worth, and sponsored in part by The Fort Worth Public Library Foundation, Amplify 817 celebrates and shows the city's native music for all to experience.

The service currently has four artists, but will soon expand.

Anyone can listen for free and cardholders of the Fort Worth Public Library can download the music for free.

The director of libraries, Manya Shorr, said: "At the end of the day, what we want to do is find those artists that nobody has ever heard of."

The local rapper, Lou CharLe $ is one of the four artists presented at the launch of the site and said that this new platform offers a path for musicians who never existed before.

He said: "It's really cool that the community aspect of it. The community is really taking the first step to make our music known."

Tom Martens, the Creative Director of Visit Fort Worth, added: "We need outlets for artists to know that the city supports them and this is an excellent way to convey that message," about how the streaming service supports musicians premises that appear on the site.

The creators of Amplify 817 said they are looking to forward their list of artists, and are reminding listeners that the site will focus on local talent.