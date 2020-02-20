The first new Apple iPhone of 2020 could have a big surprise: BGR

Apple is expected to present a new iPhone model next month, the phone that many of you have been asking for. Often called iPhone 9 or iPhone SE 2, it will be an updated iPhone 8 that will have a Touch ID fingerprint sensor and Apple's powerful A13 chip found in the iPhone 11 series.

Leaks have referred to this phone as iPhone SE 2 and iPhone 9, and both names make some sense. This device similar to the iPhone 8 will be Apple's most affordable phone from the iPhone SE, and will have the same design as the iPhone 8. However, neither the iPhone SE 2 nor the iPhone 9 are ideal name options, and Apple has been struggling with iPhone Name Schemes in recent years. Now, a new leak says that Apple has a different product name in mind for the next 4.7-inch phone, and it would be a big surprise that no one saw it coming.

It was 2017 when problems began with Apple's iPhone problems. There were no iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus to follow iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. Instead, Apple jumped directly to the iPhone 8/8 Plus and then launched the iPhone X (pronounced iPhone Ten) along with it. The following year he gave us the iPhone XR, the iPhone XS and the iPhone XS Max, but not the iPhone 8s or the iPhone 9. Then we got the name structure of the iPhone 11 cleaner, but still annoying, last September: iPhone 11 , iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. And now we expect Apple to launch an iPhone 12 in September, a name that will probably follow last year's structure by adding Pro and Pro Max.

Unlike the MacBook and iPad, which do not need a numbering system to make sense, Apple has to turn to numbers to help shoppers understand which is the cheapest iPhone it sells and what is the latest model. Enter an Apple store today and you can buy any iPhone model, from the cheapest 64GB iPhone 8 to the most expensive 512GB iPhone 11 Pro Max.

That is why resorting to a much simpler nomenclature scheme for the iPhone that would eliminate the numbering system makes a lot of sense, and that is what is now rumored that Apple is planning for the product we have referred to as iPhone 9 or iPhone SE 2. We haven't had a simple "iPhone,quot; since the original model, so getting back to basics would be surprising, especially given what Samsung has done with the Galaxy S20 this year in terms of product names.

The rumor comes from the YouTube channel. FrontPageTech, which says it obtained information from a source familiar with Apple's plans. iPhone is a much cleaner name for a product that will not receive annual updates, a product that could be the entry drug into Apple's ecosystem for millions of new users.

The same source said Apple will manufacture two iPhone models in regards to storage, including a $ 399 64GB version and a $ 449 128GB model. The source said that if Apple holds an event to announce the device, it will be scheduled for March 30 or 31, which is in line with a recent leak. However, Apple has allegedly not decided whether to organize the event at the end of March due to iPhone production problems caused by the coronavirus outbreak that still keeps factories closed in China.

As with other leaks, this is just a rumor so far, so don't get excited about this new iPhone yet. You can watch the full video below.