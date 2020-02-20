The fight is unleashed in northwestern Syria; two Turkish troops killed | news from Syria

Two Turkish soldiers were killed and five others were injured in Syrian government airstrikes near the northwestern region of Idlib, his defense ministry said.

More than 50 Syrian forces were killed in retaliation, the ministry added.

The attacks Thursday It came a day after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned of an impending Turkish military offensive in Idlib, where Syrian forces, backed by Russian air power, set up an operation to capture the region.

Turkey's communications director, Fahrettin Altun, said the soldiers, who were in Idlib to "establish peace and manage humanitarian aid operations," were killed by "an attack carried out by the (Syrian) regime."

Earlier this month, 13 Turkish soldiers died in Syrian attacks, which led Erdogan to say that Turkey will attack Syrian forces "anywhere,quot; in Syria if another soldier is injured.

In a statement, the defense ministry said five tanks, two armored vehicles, two armored trucks and a howitzer were also destroyed in retaliation.

Russia, the main ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, accused Turkey on Thursday of providing artillery support to the rebels fighting the forces of the Syrian government, and said the fighters briefly broke down the government's defenses in Idlib, they reported Russian news agencies.

The Russian air force carried out air strikes against pro-Turkish fighters who broke into the positions of the Syrian government in two areas of Idlib province, allowing the Syrian army to repel the attacks, the defense ministry said.

Humanitarian catastrophe

Nearly 900,000 people, more than half of whom are children, have fled their homes in Idlib since December 1, when Russian-backed Syrian government forces went ahead with a military offensive to expel opposition fighters of his last stronghold in the country.

Most of them are now in the provinces of Idlib and Aleppo, where freezing conditions are creating a serious humanitarian situation.

At the UN Security Council on Wednesday, Russia blocked a resolution demanding a ceasefire in northwestern Syria.

On Thursday, in Geneva, the United Nations refugee chief called for the fighting to stop to allow hundreds of thousands of trapped civilians to move to safe places.

Syrian troops backed by Russian forces have been fighting since December to eradicate the last rebel strongholds in the provinces of Idlib and Aleppo in what could be one of the final chapters of the nine-year civil war.

Residents and relief personnel said Russian fighter planes resumed attacks on the cities of Darat Izza and Atareb on the northern corner of Aleppo province on Thursday, where Turkish troops have established a defense line to thwart the advances of the Syrian army and Iranian allied militias.

In Idlib province, Turkish artillery provided cover fire for the renewed rebel attacks against Nairab and the strategic crossroads city of Saraqib, according to rebels and residents.

Hashem Ahelbarra of Al Jazeera, reporting from Hatay, Turkey, said the advance of the rebels was only possible with the "massive blow of the positions of government forces by the Turkish artillery before."

"The momentum, the rebels say, is now in their favor and they say they are confident that they will be able to reverse the achievements made by the Syrian government in the last two months."

"However, we do not know at this time whether this is a comprehensive military operation that would include many Turkish soldiers on the ground to expel the Syrian army from all those areas," said Ahelbarra.

& # 39; End the problem & # 39;

The talks between Ankara, which supports some rebel factions, and Moscow to avoid a wider war and a possible direct confrontation have struggled to move forward.

Turkish officials seemed more optimistic on Thursday and one said the last round had not been "completely without a result."

"Russia has maintained its position that Turkey withdraws from Idlib and evacuates its observation posts from the beginning. Withdrawing from Idlib or evacuating observation posts is not on the agenda," said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

However, several options were being discussed, including the possibility of joint patrols in the area. Both Ankara and Moscow expected their presidents to "put an end to the problem," he added.

The Turkish official said the artillery bombings did not indicate that Erdogan had launched a large-scale operation.

Ankara and Moscow accused each other of breaking a 2018 scale reduction agreement that allowed Turkey and Russia to establish observation posts in Idlib.

Turkey has said that some of its posts in Idlib were surrounded by Syrian government forces.

Nowhere to go

The UN said Thursday that approximately 170,000 of the 900,000 civilians forced to leave their homes live outdoors.

The greatest displacement since the civil war broke out in Syria almost nine years ago occurs in the middle of winter, with temperatures often below zero degrees Celsius and snow covering some districts.

In Azaz, about 30 km (20 miles) northwest of the city of Aleppo, Abu Abdallah had been stranded on the road for days.

After his family fled the air strikes that hit Idlib, they moved from one village to another but have not yet found refuge. With him were his wife, four children and 20 other relatives.

"I don't know where to take them," said the 49-year-old farmer, sitting on his tractor. "God knows where we will go."

Families sleep outside on roads and in olive groves, burning garbage to keep warm. Some children have died from the cold. Some have already been displaced more than once after fleeing battles in other parts of Syria at the beginning of the conflict.

The UN has asked Turkey to accept more refugees, arguing that the emergency is extreme.

Turkey, which already hosts the largest number of Syrian refugees in the world with around 3.6 million people, wants to avoid another massive influx.

"We need to end the fight … to preserve lives," UNHCR chief Filippo Grandi said in a statement.

"I also call on neighboring countries, including Turkey, to expand admissions so that the most dangerous can reach security," Grandi said.