The EU proposes rules for artificial intelligence to limit risks

LONDON – The European Union on Wednesday presented proposals to regulate artificial intelligence that require strict rules and safeguards on the risky applications of rapidly developing technology.

The report is part of the broader digital strategy of the block aimed at maintaining its position as a world leader in technological standards. Large technology companies seeking to take advantage of Europe's vast and lucrative market, including those in the United States and China, would have to comply with the new rules that come into force.

The EU Executive Commission said it wants to develop a "framework for reliable artificial intelligence." The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, had ordered her main deputies to adopt a coordinated European approach to artificial intelligence and data strategy 100 days after taking office. in December.

"We will be especially careful when essential human rights and interests are at stake," von der Leyen told reporters in Brussels. "Artificial intelligence must serve people and, therefore, artificial intelligence must always comply with people's rights."

EU leaders, interested in establishing "technological sovereignty,quot;, also launched a strategy to unlock data from companies in the continent and the public sector so that they can take advantage of greater innovation in artificial intelligence. Officials in Europe, who have no local technology. giants, expect to catch up with the US UU. and China using the vast and growing treasure of industrial data from the block for what they anticipate is an impending wave of digital transformation.

They also warned that further regulation is still expected for foreign technology companies with the upcoming "Digital Services Law,quot;, a general review of how the block treats digital companies, including the possibility of holding them accountable for illegal content posted on their platforms . A steady stream of Silicon Valley chiefs of technology, including Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Microsoft President Brad Smith, have visited Brussels in recent weeks as part of the apparent pressure efforts.

“It is not we who need to adapt to current platforms. It is the platforms that need to adapt to Europe, ”said Thierry Breton, commissioner of the domestic market. "That is the message we send to the CEOs of these platforms when they come to see us."

If technology companies cannot build systems "for our people, then we will regulate it, and we are ready to do so in the Digital Services Law at the end of the year," he said.

The EU report says that clear rules are needed to address "high-risk AI systems," such as recruitment, medical care, law enforcement or transport, which must be "transparent, traceable and ensure human supervision. ". Other artificial intelligence systems could come with labels that certify that they are in line with EU standards.

Artificial intelligence uses computers to process large data sets and make decisions without human intervention. It is used, for example, to negotiate actions in financial markets or, in some countries, to scan faces in crowds to find criminal suspects.

While it can be used to improve medical care, make agriculture more efficient or combat climate change, it also carries risks. It may not be clear what data artificial intelligence systems work. Facial recognition systems may be biased against certain social groups, for example. There are also concerns about privacy and the use of technology for criminal purposes, according to the report.

The human-centered guidelines for artificial intelligence are essential because "none of the positive things will be achieved if we distrust technology," said Margrethe Vestager, executive vice president who oversees the EU's digital strategy.

According to the proposals, which are open for public consultation until May 19, the EU authorities want to be able to test and certify the data used by the algorithms that drive artificial intelligence in the same way they verify cosmetics, cars and toys.

It is important to use unbiased data to train high-risk artificial intelligence systems so that they can avoid discrimination, the commission said.

Specifically, AI systems may be required to use data that reflects gender, ethnicity and "other possible grounds of prohibited discrimination."

Other ideas include preserving data to help track any problem and make artificial intelligence systems clearly explain their capabilities and limitations. Users should be informed when they are interacting with a machine and not with a human, while humans must be in charge of the system and have the final say on decisions such as rejecting a request for welfare benefits, according to the report.

EU leaders said they also wanted to open a debate on when to allow facial recognition in remote identification systems, which are used to scan crowds to verify people's faces with those of a database. It is considered the "most intrusive form,quot; of technology and is prohibited in the EU, except in special cases.

