The enemy leaders of South Sudan announce a unity agreement, amid the war crimes report

GENEVA – The enemy leaders of South Sudan announced Thursday that after several unfulfilled deadlines they had agreed to form a unity government in an attempt to end the ruinous civil war that began shortly after the country was formed in 2011.
South Sudan became the youngest nation in the world when, after decades of bloody conflict, it became independent from Sudan in an internationally mediated agreement.
But two years later, a civil war broke out when President Salva Kiir, who belongs to the Dinka majority ethnic group, dismissed his deputy, Riek Machar, who belongs to the Nuer ethnic group. Since then, that war has cost some 400,000 lives and has caused Africa's largest refugee crisis in years.
After talks in the capital, Juba, President Kiir and Mr. Machar, his former deputy become a rebel leader, told reporters on Thursday that they intend to form a unity government before Saturday's deadline. Two previous deadlines had been lost in May and November last year, which they had established as part of an initial peace agreement they reached in September 2018.
President Kiir said he will appoint Mr. Machar as first vice president on Friday, paving the way for the government to be established on Saturday. He said he would provide protection for Mr. Machar and other members of the opposition. He also asked the refugees from South Sudan to return home.
"We are going to discuss security arrangements for the protection of all forces and members of the opposition," President Kiir said, according to Reuters. “If there are things we have not agreed, we have agreed to resolve them. We will finish them in the next few days.
His announcement seemed to represent an important step forward after years of stalled negotiations.
But the findings of a United Nations Human Rights Commission for three people in South Sudan, also published on Thursday, underscored the enormous challenges that South Sudan still faces, an oil-rich nation that is also one of the poorest of the world.
The report of the UN commissioners found that the country's political leaders had been plundering national finances and allowing brutal attacks by local militias that inflicted large civilian casualties.
Barney Afako, a Ugandan lawyer and conflict mediator who is one of the commissioners, said about the agreement in an interview: "That does not mean that everything is over. It is only the beginning of a prolonged trench war on the political space. many battles to come, but the hope is that they are political battles that do not have to result in a return to the damaging conflict. "
More than two million people have fled to neighboring countries to escape the campaigns of marauders from militias marked by widespread atrocities, including mass violation and destruction of property. More than one million people remain displaced within the country, and more than half of the population faces extreme hunger as a result of deliberate policies to obstruct aid deliveries to civilians.
Andrew Clapham, another member of the UN commission, said in a statement to journalists in Geneva that the commission "is outraged by the reports of thousands of civilians displaced by force following a scorched land policy in which the parties in the conflict is attacking villages, burning homes, killing civilians and also raping women and girls. "
He said rapes "can amount to war crimes."
The commission has said it has compiled a confidential dossier that identifies those involved in crimes and abuses, which it will present to the head of human rights of the United Nations, Michelle Bachelet.
"This information will be available to support future proceedings before regional and national courts and tribunals," Clapham said.
Despite the fragile agreement agreed in 2018 between President Kiir and Mr. Machar, the government and opposition forces continued to recruit thousands of children, some as young as 12. At the end of July 2019, the United Nations said it was believed that up to 19,000 children were serving in military units.
Amid continued violence at the local level, the United Nations team focused on how government members were plundering the economy to cover their own pockets with "catastrophic,quot; consequences for the country's humanitarian situation.
A report by the surveillance group, The Sentry, published last year details how oil revenues from a consortium, in which Chinese and Malaysian state oil companies have a significant share, had financed militias linked to atrocities.
The United Nations investigators discovered that government officials were draining millions of dollars of non-oil revenues, as well as committing other crimes of tax evasion, money laundering and bribery.