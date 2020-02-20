The enemy leaders of South Sudan announce a unity agreement, amid the war crimes report

Barney Afako, a Ugandan lawyer and conflict mediator who is one of the commissioners, said about the agreement in an interview: "That does not mean that everything is over. It is only the beginning of a prolonged trench war on the political space. many battles to come, but the hope is that they are political battles that do not have to result in a return to the damaging conflict. "

More than two million people have fled to neighboring countries to escape the campaigns of marauders from militias marked by widespread atrocities, including mass violation and destruction of property. More than one million people remain displaced within the country, and more than half of the population faces extreme hunger as a result of deliberate policies to obstruct aid deliveries to civilians.

Andrew Clapham, another member of the UN commission, said in a statement to journalists in Geneva that the commission "is outraged by the reports of thousands of civilians displaced by force following a scorched land policy in which the parties in the conflict is attacking villages, burning homes, killing civilians and also raping women and girls. "

He said rapes "can amount to war crimes."

The commission has said it has compiled a confidential dossier that identifies those involved in crimes and abuses, which it will present to the head of human rights of the United Nations, Michelle Bachelet.

"This information will be available to support future proceedings before regional and national courts and tribunals," Clapham said.

Despite the fragile agreement agreed in 2018 between President Kiir and Mr. Machar, the government and opposition forces continued to recruit thousands of children, some as young as 12. At the end of July 2019, the United Nations said it was believed that up to 19,000 children were serving in military units.

Amid continued violence at the local level, the United Nations team focused on how government members were plundering the economy to cover their own pockets with "catastrophic,quot; consequences for the country's humanitarian situation.