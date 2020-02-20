The distributor of & # 39; Parasite & # 39; Trump responds wildly to criticizing his Oscar win: & # 39; Can't read & # 39;

%MINIFYHTMLa600658e914d891de689740332f756c511% %MINIFYHTMLa600658e914d891de689740332f756c512%

President Donald Trump says during a campaign rally that this year's Academy Awards were "bad" because a non-American film won the Best Film and criticized Brad Pitt for his "little wise" speech.

Donald Trump He said something about the 2020 Academy Awards during a rally campaign in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Thursday, February 20. Speaking on the podium, the president attacked this year's prize-giving event for delivering the Best Film award, one of the coveted awards at the ceremony, to "Parasite".

"How bad were the Academy Awards this year?" He asked his followers who attended the demonstration. In criticizing the Academy for giving the best movie to a non-American film, the 73-year-old man continued by saying: "And the winner is … a South Korean movie! What the hell was all that? I already have enough problems with South Korea, with the trade. Besides that, they give them the best movie of the year. Was it good? I don't know. "Let's get the wind back," please? "Boulevard." So many great movies. "

Trump added: "I thought it was the best foreign film, right?" "Parasite" won the Best Film and the Best International Feature, the latter replacing the now disappeared category of Best Foreign Film.

NEON, which distributes the film in North America, did not take long to respond to Trump's jab. Hitting the president, the company tweeted: "Understandable, you can't read," along with the hashtags #Parasite #BestPicture # Bong2020.

NEON responds after President Trump criticized the victory of & # 39; Best Parasite & # 39; at the Oscars.

During the rally, Trump also made it clear that he is not a fan of Brad Pittmocking the actor for his political speech at the Oscars. "And then you have Brad Pitt, I was never a big fan of him. He got up, said something silly. He's a little wise," he said of the Best Supporting Actor winner for his role in "Once upon a time in Hollywood".

Upon accepting his award at the ceremony, Pitt said at the time: "I was told that I only have 45 seconds here, which is 45 seconds more than what the Senate gave John Bolton this week." He was referring to the former national security adviser who was not allowed by the Senate to testify during Trump's impeachment hearing.

The 56-year-old star joked on the helm "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" Quentin Tarantino I could make a film about the controversial audiences. "I'm thinking that maybe Quentin makes a movie about it and, in the end, adults do the right thing," he added.

Trump's son, Eric Trump, later called Brad one of the "presumed elitists," blaming him for the Oscar's low ratings. "Probably because Americans do not like to be presumed by elite elitists. Elegance has been lost and the United States has disconnected these people from their homes …" wrote the president's third oldest son along with Fox Business & # 39; publication that presented a photo of Brad at the 92nd annual awards event, with the title: "Oscar qualifications fall 25% to their lowest point."