The coronavirus in North Korea could be "much more lethal,quot; than in China | North Korea News

North Korea has not reported a single case of the coronavirus since the outbreak was first detected in neighboring China in late December, but health experts say infections can go unnoticed in the impoverished country, where an outbreak could Be "much more lethal."

The virus, known as COVID-19, has infected 75,000 people and killed more than 2,000 worldwide. It has spread to two dozen countries, including the southern neighbor of Pyongyang, South Korea, which has reported more than 100 cases.

But the officer The Rodong Sinmun newspaper, which quoted the government on Tuesday, insisted that so far there are no confirmed cases in the nation of 25 million. The World Health Organization (WHO) supported that statement the same day, with a senior official narration Reporters in Geneva "there are no signs … no indications,quot; of coronavirus in North Korea.

Meanwhile, state media showed images of workers dressed in protective suits that disinfect public spaces and carry out programs in which health workers educate the public about the dangers of the virus.

And in an attempt to limit the spread of the virus, Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un's government effectively stopped all flights and trains to China, imposed the evaluation of any person entering the capital and subjected all foreigners, including diplomats and humanitarian workers, to a quarantine of one month, twice the time imposed by many other countries.

North Korea has also closed its 1,500 km long land border with China, a country that represents around 90 percent of commerce with Pyongyang, and the The International Federation of the Red Cross has sent 500 volunteers to border areas to help with infection detection.

But despite these measures, a South Korean media outlet that covers North Korea says that several people who exhibited symptoms similar to coronavirus infection, known as COVID-19, have died in recent days. Those reports could not be independently confirmed.

ORA former diplomat who defected to South Korea in 2016 has also questioned official government figures, noting that international agencies are unlikely to verify the data due to restrictions on their movement.

A photo published by the North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows people spraying disinfectant in Pyongyang (EPA)

Kim's government maintains similar control over people and information in the country.

Meanwhile, more than 200 cases have been reported in the two Chinese provinces that border North Korea. The relative frequency of Chinese visitors entering through this border, both legally and illegally, and Beijing's slow initial response to raise the alarm, have aggravated fears that the virus has spread to North Korea.

"There is a thriving black market network on the border between North Korea and China," he said Nicholas David Thomas, associate professor at the City University of Hong Kong and specialist in health security in Asia. "And then, all you need is for an infected person to be admitted or smuggled … and any of the states will not know immediately."

If the virus managed to establish itself in North Korea, analysts said it could spread rapidly as Medical facilities outside the capital of the country are poorly equipped. Such development would jeopardize a population that already suffers from poor health and malnutrition.

"If (the coronavirus) entered North Korea, where there are many other underlying deficiencies and lack of medical care, the death rate would increase quite a lot," said Dr. John Linton, director of the International Center for Medical Care at the University of Yonsei in south korea.

"With its general population suffering from malnutrition, it would be much, much worse than China. "

Around 11 million citizens – 43 percent of the population – in North Korea are malnourished and food insecurity is extended, according to the United Nations. Many in the provinces are also plagued with a shortage of clean water.

In 2019, North Korea ranked last in 195 countries in terms of its ability to respond quickly and mitigate the spread of an epidemic, according to the Global Health Safety Index published by the US-based John Hopkins University. UU. and capabilities

Linton also raised questions about North Korea's ability to detect the virus, especially in rural areas.

During his own relief work within North Korea in recent years, Linton said he had visited hospitals where doctors dipped their disposable gloves in betadine to reuse them. Sometimes, medical workers wore "double gloves … trying to cover the holes," he said.

"They lack basic equipment, gowns and basic gloves," he said, adding that he recently received "indirect,quot; requests for supplies from the interior of the country: "They want dangerous material suits, they want gowns, they want gloves … Those things are always missing. ".

Dr. Myung-Ken Lee, president of the Department of Global Health Security at Yonsei University in Seoul and former director of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in North Korea, echoed that concern.

"In the capital city of Pyongyang, they have a relatively better health system. But other than that, it's terrible," he said.

But Dr. Edwin Ceniza Salvador, the WHO representative in North Korea, told Al Jazeera that Pyongyang "has the ability to carry out these tests (for COVID-19) since they have PCR machines. "In a statement, Salvador said WHO trained the country's laboratory technicians and experts in influenza tests in Hong Kong last year.

He added that the Pyongyang Ministry of Health had examined 141 people who had a fever when they arrived in the country last month. All were negative for the virus. They were among the 7,281 travelers who arrived in the country between December 30 and February 9.

The UN agency also said it was providing protective equipment, including glasses, masks and gowns, for use by health workers in North Korea.

This undated image published by the North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on February 15 shows people in protective suits spraying disinfectant in an undisclosed location in North Korea, amid concerns about the coronavirus outbreak COVID-19 (AFP)

However, Richard Blewitt, Permanent Observer of the International Federation of the Red Cross (IFRC) to the UN, said it was unlikely that North Korea would have enough supplies to fight an epidemic.

"I am sure that the government had some drugs, masks and things, but there is not enough equipment to handle any kind of important response to the coronavirus if necessary," he said. "So we have to mobilize."

The shortage is due, in part, to the UN and US sanctions. UU. They have largely paralyzed the economy of North Korea, a movement that pushed it towards greater dependence on China. The UN imposed these sanctions for the first time in 2006, shortly after Pyongyang withdrew from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and began searching for nuclear weapons. The United States has also tightened sanctions in recent years.

The most advanced medical technology contains computers, which are sanctioned if they contain beyond a 486 processor, a technology that debuted in the late 1980s.

Smaller items that contain metal, such as scissors, syringes and thermometers, are among the 19 categories of medical items that require a waiver of sanctions for aid organizations, according to an analysis by NK News, based in South Korea.

"The most important thing in a country that has a relatively limited health system is preparation," said Blewitt.

He told Al Jazeera that the organization was requesting a waiver of UN sanctions to deliver test kits and thermometers, along with protective equipment such as suits, glasses and masks, which are not subject to sanctions.

In this photo taken on February 6, 2020, a worker at the Songyo knitwear factory in Pyongyang produces masks to protect against the new coronavirus (AFP)

But the drastic measures taken by Pyongyang to prevent the virus from crossing its borders have also complicated the process for aid organizations in the field, with foreign personnel unable to leave their homes. It is also unclear whether aid shipments will be allowed, Blewitt said.

In addition, as a result of US sanctions, there is no direct banking channel to North Korea, Blewitt said, which means that cash must be entered and delivered by hand.

"We will try to find some form of exemption, or a process to allow cash to be brought to the country," he said, adding that the International Federation is running out of funds for transportation and to pay local staff.

"That is a restriction for the extension of the coronavirus response," he said.

"It's quite urgent, and I think that due to the quarantine period (30 days), many organizations need to have the resources on the ground to continue functioning."