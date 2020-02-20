The computer scientist who pioneered & # 39; copy & # 39; and & # 39; paste & # 39; has died

NEW YORK, NY. – Larry Tesler, the Silicon Valley pioneer who created the now ubiquitous computing concepts like "cut," "copy," and "paste," is dead. He was 74 years old.

It facilitated the use of computers for generations as a defender and pioneer of what he called "modeless editing." That meant that a user would not have to use a keyboard to switch between modes for writing and editing, for example.

"The inventor of cutting / copying and pasting, searching and replacing, and more was the former Xerox researcher, Larry Tesler. His working day is easier thanks to his revolutionary ideas," Xerox said in A tweet on Wednesday.

Tesler was born in New York and attended Stanford University, where he received a degree in mathematics in 1965.

In 1973, he joined the Xerox Palo Alto Research Center, a division of the copier company that worked on the creation of computer products. There, he pioneered concepts that helped make computers easier to use. That included concepts such as moving text through cutting and pasting and inserting text by clicking on a section and simply typing.

He continued that work when he joined Apple in 1980. At Apple, he worked on a variety of products, including the Lisa computer, the personal digital assistant Newton and the Macintosh.

After leaving Apple in 1997, he co-founded an educational software company and held executive positions at Amazon, Yahoo and the 23andMe genetic testing service before resorting to independent consulting.

In 2012, Tesler told the BBC that he enjoyed working with younger people.

"There is a very strong element of emotion, of being able to share what you have learned with the next generation," he said.