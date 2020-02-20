The Cause of Death of Caroline Flack, host of Love Island in the UK, was revealed, as the family publishes an unpublished Instagram post

Former Love island uk The cause of death of hostess Caroline Flack has been revealed. According to police, the 40-year-old woman died of suicide hanging at her home in London on Saturday, February 15.

Page six reports that someone called police outside Flack's house in the Stoke Newington area in London, and officers found the television host lying on his back. This information was transmitted to the poplar forensic court on Wednesday.

"They had apparently found her hanging," said coroner Sandra Polson.

After the first responders tried to revive Flack, she was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:36 p.m. She was later identified by her twin sister, Jody. An autopsy was performed, and the coroner determined that Flack's official cause of death was "ligation suspension." The investigation into Flack's death was postponed until August 5.

Flack committed suicide only one day after prosecutors told her they were officially accusing her of domestic violence after police arrested her in December for an incident that she said was an accident. Her boyfriend, Lewis Burton, had requested that prosecutors withdraw the case, but they refused.

Flack's family has published an unpublished Instagram post he wrote hours before his death. They say they advised him not to publish the heartbreaking message in which Flack explained how "his world and his future were swept from my feet,quot; after his arrest.

"I always took responsibility for what happened that night," Flack wrote about the December fight with Burton that left the couple covered in blood. "But the truth is … it was an accident."

Flack added that he had been having "some kind of emotional crisis for a long time."

Caroline Flack's family has published an unpublished Instagram post she wrote before she died, but she was advised not to publish. She described the assault as an "accident,quot; and said: "I have had some kind of emotional crisis for a long time." @LBC pic.twitter.com/np2tV83npd – Rachael Venables (@rachaelvenables) February 19, 2020

After Wednesday's hearing revealed the details surrounding Flack's death, Burton posted a photo of himself with his late girlfriend and added a broken heart symbol to his title.

"My heart is broken, we had something so special," Burton wrote. "I am so lost by the words that I have so much pain that I miss you so much that I know you felt safe with me you always said that I do not think of anything else when I am with you and I was not allowed to be there I always asked and asked."

He added that although nothing will bring her back, she will always be Flack's voice and will ask the questions she wanted to ask in order to get the answers. Burton said he wants to make her proud every day and that she loves Caroline Flack with all her heart.



