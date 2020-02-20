The best feature of the Galaxy Z Flip could solve the worst of foldable phones: BGR

Each new foldable phone that is launched demonstrates that technology simply cannot match our imagination at this time. We want these devices to be ultraportable smartphones with large and durable screens, and we want them to be affordable. The folding phones we have seen so far cannot meet all those demands.

Most of them are bulky when folded, and most of them have durability problems that affect the two components that turn a normal phone into a foldable one: the hinge and the screen. Smartphone manufacturers have already developed many innovations for both components, but more work is needed. The Motorola Razr and the Galaxy Z Flip show that the folding ones are not as durable as we want them to be. We have reasons to question the Razr's hinge, and the phone screen may appear to peel off. On the other hand (do you see what we did there?), The hinge is not as dust resistant as we thought, and the screen can be scratched because it is plastic, not glass.

However, the Z Flip is the first phone that has a folding glass screen, and that same screen could be used on folding phones manufactured by some of Samsung's rivals. Although the Ultra Thin Glass screen that Samsung uses on the Galaxy Z Flip is incredibly thin and therefore incredibly fragile, the glass is still better than a polymer screen. And Samsung is looking to sell its UTG screens to other original equipment manufacturers.

Samsung Display is the manufacturer of UTG glass, and a Yonhap inform through The herald of Korea reveals more details about the Samsung folding glass screen. The screen is only 30 micrometers thick and can be mass produced for several folding devices, according to the report. The screen is more durable and scratch resistant than plastic layers and can withstand at least 200,000 folds, Samsung said.

Image source: Samsung

Earlier this week, Samsung had to deal with the first Z Flip controversy due to that UTG screen. Users discovered that the screen scratches as easily as plastic, which makes Samsung make it clear that the glass screen comes with a plastic cover on the top to avoid further damage.

Therefore, while UTG glass is more scratch resistant than folding plastic screens, you cannot take advantage of the function. But considering that polymer screens such as the Galaxy Fold are also covered by the same plastic protector, the UTG screen of the Z Flip is still a better solution.

The Galaxy Fold 2 is also expected to launch in the second half of the year, with a UTG screen. It is not clear what other folding will make use of Samsung's innovation. Huawei will soon reveal the successor of the Mate XS, according to several reports. Other smartphone manufacturers in China have also demonstrated folding devices in the past, but there are no signs that they will launch such devices in the near future.

Image source: Samsung