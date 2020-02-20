The beginning of bitter cold on Thursday before the sun helps raise temperatures above zero

The Denver air will feel as cold as minus 3 degrees on Thursday morning before a gradual warming trend starts under a sunny sky, forecasters said.





%MINIFYHTML4f38bf490fddb7f8cb9fac5af101489f11% %MINIFYHTML4f38bf490fddb7f8cb9fac5af101489f12%

Thursday's low early morning temperature was single digits, the National Weather Service in Boulder said. The maximum will barely break above the freezing point at 34 degrees in downtown Denver, meteorologists said.

Morning fog areas are possible along Interstate 25. The fog should dissipate at 9 a.m., the NWS said.

The areas of morning fog along the I-25 corridor should dissipate before 9 AM. Otherwise, sunny skies will prevail today. #COwx pic.twitter.com/fSJ8d6AeHw – NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) February 20, 2020

The warming trend really begins on Friday and the weekend when temperatures will rise to 52 on Friday, 56 on Saturday and 41 on Sunday, the NWS said.

It is expected to remain mostly sunny until another storm system moves in the Denver metropolitan area on Saturday and Sunday morning early.

The rain could fall before 1 a.m. from Sunday and then a mixture of snow and rain between 1-3 a.m. It is likely to snow before 11 a.m. Sunday.

Snow is also possible on Mondays and Tuesdays next week, the weather service said.