The bay area continues the historic dry February; All-time record of 1864 a week away – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – This winter has become a very familiar pattern: storm fronts are approaching the west coast, but it will be another nearby fault for the Bay Area that remained on track on Thursday for its first February completely dry since 1864.

Yes, Abraham Lincoln was in the White House and the Civil War was still in full swing the last time the San Francisco Bay Area did not register a raindrop in February.

The National Weather Service said a low-pressure system would reach the central coast and southern California on Friday night and would be delayed until the weekend, bringing rain. Up to 1/2 inch of rain may fall on the Big Sur peaks, but no rain was forecast for the Bay Area.

"The system will remain to the south and impact the central coast," the weather service said. “The bay area will remain dry. Temperatures should reach 60 degrees higher and even 70 degrees lower on Thursday and rise to 70 degrees lower on Friday. "

With a high-pressure offshore system stuck on the Pacific, a second storm system will slide north into Oregon. And the long-term outlook for next week is completely dry.

"At the moment it seems that the Bay Area and the Central Coast will continue to see the same mild temperatures, but also dry conditions," the weather service said. "And, of course, it means that rain, much less significant rain, will not be on the horizon."

The forecasters of the Reno office of the National Meteorological Service issued a little encouraging news for the Sierra.

"There are no signs of major storms until the end of February, but some signs are beginning to appear that March could be more active," the forecasters said. "Time will tell, but we will surely take what we can get after this long dry stretch."

The warm and dry stretch has taken its toll on the Sierra snow layer that is melting.

A comparison of satellite photos between last February and this year was visual evidence of the merger.

According to the US Drought Monitor. In the US, the lack of rain has led the Bay Area to drought conditions. On Thursday, the Bay Area was listed as abnormally dry, a phase below the beginning of a drought.

Meanwhile, minor drought conditions have already been reported in the Central Valley, rich in California agriculture.

Forecasters said the total normal rainfall from June 1 through February 17 – San Francisco had 55 percent of normal, Oakland with 44 percent of normal, San Jose with 40 percent and Livemore with 28 percent.

The picture is that northern California was in stark contrast to southern California, which has had a relatively wet winter.

For the same period of time from June 1 to February 1. 17, Los Angeles had 75 percent of its normal rainfall, Long Beach with 99 percent and San Diego with 115 percent.