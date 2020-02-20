The attack of the bees in Pasadena leaves 5 people, including a fireman, hospitalized with multiple bites – Up News Info Los Angeles

PASADENA (CBSLA) – An influx of bees near a beehive in Pasadena left at least five people hospitalized for multiple bites, including a firefighter, and other injuries.

The Pasadena Fire Department responded to the swarm on Colorado Boulevard between South Bonnie Avenue and North Sierra Bonita Avenue.

The teams used a fire extinguisher in the hive located at the corner of the roof of a four-story building.

Colorado Boulevard was closed in both directions and people were advised to leave the area.