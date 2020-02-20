‘Thank you to the school bus driver’ to call attention to driver shortages throughout the state – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLS (Up News Info) – Governor Tim Walz has proclaimed February 26 as the "Thank You Day to the School Bus Driver,quot; to draw attention to driver shortages throughout the state.

Minnesota faces the most significant shortage of school bus drivers in history, according to a statement.

With the lack of school bus drivers, other district employees, such as mechanics or administrators, are often required to be removed from their duties to drive buses. It can also result in fewer or canceled excursions and activities after school.

According to the Minnesota Student Transportation Association, thousands of hard-working school bus drivers safely transport more than 760,000 students to and from school every day throughout Minnesota.

A press conference organized by the Association of School Bus Operators of Minnesota and the Association of Student Transportation of Minnesota will draw attention to the problem by sharing the ways in which school districts are recruiting and accommodating school bus drivers, as well as talk about the benefits of the profession.

The press conference will be held at the Hopkins Public School Transportation Office on Wednesday, February 26 at 10 a.m.

It will feature speakers who will express their gratitude and comments from school bus drivers and other industry professionals who will share their first-hand experiences.