Texas researchers work to stop the spread of coronavirus – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– As the global death toll from the coronavirus exceeds 2,000, scientists around the world are working frantically to develop a vaccine, and some of the most important advances are occurring in the Lone Star State.

Texans are doing important research to help stop the spread of the disease.

Researchers at the University of Texas at Austin recently made a critical discovery, creating the first 3D map of the virus at atomic scale. It will help scientists develop a vaccine.

"That is our ultimate goal is to have things ready, prepared and manufactured before new coronaviruses emerge," said Jason McLellan, an associate professor at UT Austin who led the research team.

Other researchers are studying how the weather could affect the spread of the disease.

"What we found is that yes, we could see fewer cases in the summer, but that could be followed by a second peak, possibly even a larger peak, in the winter of 2020," said Dr. Emma Hodcroft, a researcher at the University from Basel in Switzerland who graduated from TCU in 2008.

Dr. Hodcroft says his research shows the need to stay alert, even if the number of cases of coronavirus decreases when heated.

"In particular, hospitals and our health care agencies must ensure that we have many tests on our hands, many resources, masks and equipment, so if there is another increase in cases, we are more than prepared to handle it," he said. .

His team also created an interactive website, so scientists can see how the different strains of the virus are related to each other and how they are spreading to other countries.

It marks a new level of exchange and analysis of data in real time.

"All this will lead to more effective control measures, more effective ways to detect the virus and, hopefully, contain the spread," said Dr. Hodcroft.

Everything scientists are learning now can also help them prepare for the future. Dr. Hodcroft says it is inevitable that we will see another viral outbreak at some point.