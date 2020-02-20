Texas influenza patients play a role in making the vaccine more effective, according to a study – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas influenza patients are playing a role in making the vaccine more effective.

With a grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In the US, Dr. Manjusha Gaglani operates one of five study sites nationwide for the US Influenza Vaccine Effectiveness Network. UU.

%MINIFYHTMLba20b2ce8eca5c920922bfee46968ed711% %MINIFYHTMLba20b2ce8eca5c920922bfee46968ed712%

As a specialist in pediatric infectious diseases at Baylor Scott & White in Temple, he helped create the study that showed the vaccine worked well this season with a 55% effectiveness rate in children.

"If you are vaccinated, your chance of seeing your doctor for a flu illness is reduced by half," Dr. Gaglani explained.

Still, every year, he finds patients like Robert Krepps, who tested positive for the virus at an urgent care clinic in Killeen despite receiving the flu vaccine.

"It's a big … big surprise," he said.

The vaccine may fail, says Gaglani, because the virus is constantly mutating.

Health organizations are trying to keep up, using research like yours to help determine the formula for the flu vaccine next season.

Nurses take samples of the nose and throat of pampered patients such as Krepps.

Dainarra Foster, a medical assistant who helps collect samples, says few patients refuse to participate.

"The research aspect of being part of something bigger is always great," said Foster.

Of the swabs, laboratory technicians isolate the virus and send it to the CDC, where it is compared to the current vaccine.

"There has been a good game," said Dr. Gaglani about the results this year.

The biggest obstacle may be convincing people to get vaccinated. Less than half of all Texans do it.

And this year, the virus started early this year with a strain to which children are particularly susceptible.

“There are many young children not vaccinated. This is how influenza B took off, "he said.

Krepps may be healthy enough to recover quickly, but his mother, Ann Rowe, is a cancer survivor, who does not take good health for granted.

"Maybe it will help at some point, and I hope so," he said.