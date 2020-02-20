Texas DMV earned $ 3 million last year selling personal driver information – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles earned more than $ 3 million in 2019 selling personal driver information.

The information sold includes the names, addresses, telephone numbers, emails and identification information of the drivers' vehicle.

The Texas DMV sold the information to more than 2,700 government agencies and private companies, according to DMV records obtained by Up News Info 11 I-Team.

The Texas DMV does not disclose to drivers in vehicle registration applications that their personal information could be sold to a third party, but the government agency said it examines each potential buyer to make sure it is not abusing driver information. .

"The DMV takes the privacy of information very seriously," said Jeremiah Kuntz, Vehicle Registration Director of the Texas DMV. "We do our best to ensure that the information is protected."

