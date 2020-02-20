Texas-based company says it has created a coronavirus vaccine

At least 2,200 deaths have been reported since the coronavirus outbreak and now a Texas-based company has created a vaccine against the deadly virus.

Scientists at Greffex Inc., which has a corporate headquarters in Houston, completed the vaccine this week, according to the company's president and CEO, John Price, reports the New York Post.

Now the vaccine will go to animal experimentation by the FDA here in the USA. UU. And similar government agencies in China, as well as in any other country very affected.

For necessary safety reasons, Greffex did not use a live or dead virus to form the vaccine, Price said. Instead, the company used adenovirus-based vector vaccines, which are widely used against various infectious diseases or cancers.

"The trick to making a vaccine is: you can scale the vaccine you have prepared to be able to make a certain number of doses, you can test that vaccine quickly and efficiently and then you can take it to patients," Price told Houston news media KHOU 11. "And that's where we also have an advantage over the other companies that are out there."

The vaccine is the product of a $ 18.9 million contract that Greffex received in September 2019 from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases of the National Institute of Health. The contract aims to combat infectious threats, according to the Houston Business Journal.

If the vaccine wins government approval, Greffex said it will give it free to the most affected countries, according to Price.

Worldwide, more than 75,700 people have been infected with the coronavirus and all but 11 of the deaths have occurred in mainland China.

