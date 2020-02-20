Ten NBA stories that will shape the rest of the regular season | NBA News

Will the Pelicans make a serious playoff push? Is the new formation of the Rockets sustainable? Will the Bucks reach 70 wins? Discover 10 stories that will shape the rest of the regular season.

With the 2020 All-Star Weekend now in the rearview mirror, what can we expect from the final stretch of the regular season? NBA.comMichael C Wright examines 10 stories to see how the NBA season resumes.

Will the Pelicans make a serious playoff push?

Williamson in action against Houston



New Orleans is emerging after a 6-22 start with Zion Williamson recovering from knee surgery and other valuable players in and out of the lineup due to injuries.

The Pelicans won six of their last nine games before the All-Star break, and they have the easiest remaining NBA calendar. Memphis, the current seed number 8 in the West, has the most difficult remaining calendar.

The Pelicans are 11th in the standings, but they have six games left to play against the teams sitting between them and that eighth place (Portland, Memphis and San Antonio). To date, New Orleans has a 5-1 combination against those squads.

Is the new Houston line sustainable?

Robert Covington moves when he tries to dump



Courtesy of the incorporation of 3-D specialist Robert Covington, the Rockets are now giving more space to two of the most dangerous NBA guards in James Harden and Russell Westbrook. That is difficult to protect even for the most athletic teams in the NBA.

Houston quietly became a more versatile team with this new lineup, and it cannot be forgotten that the Rockets can still play a more traditional lineup when necessary with the Isaiah Hartenstein and Tyson Chandler centers in the fold.

Has Morant locked Kia Rookie of the Year?

















1:56



Ja Morant contributed 27 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds to record his first triple double in his career in the Grizzlies' victory over the Wizards.



Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant certainly seems to be on his way, as he averages 17.6 points and 7.1 assists.

On the All-Star weekend, several of Morant's NBA teammates backed him for the award, including Miami Heat Rookie of the Year candidate Jaren Jackson Jr, Morant's teammate.

The forward of the Williamson pelicans (22.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, 57.6 percentage of field goals) will certainly be considered among the favorites, but the injuries kept him out of the first 44 games of the season, all while Morant kept showing up and showing all the nights.

Will the Bucks reach 70 wins?

















1:56



Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 36 points to propel the Milwaukee Bucks to a 112-101 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers



Milwaukee needs to win 24 of his last 28 games to become the third team in NBA history to capture 70 wins in a season, a feat accomplished by the 1995-96 Chicago Bulls (which were 72-10) and the Golden State 2015-16 Warriors (73-9).

It will not be easy with the fiery Toronto Raptors, winners of 15 of their last 16 entering the All-Star recess, trying to catch them. The two teams face three more times.

Milwaukee plays 17 of its last 28 games against teams that are currently in the top eight of their respective conference positions.

The search for n. ° 8 in the east and west

Bradley Beal celebrates a triple during the Wizards victory over the Knicks



In the East, only five games separate the seventh, eighth and ninth teams. The Wizards in ninth place are only three games behind Orlando's No. 8, and the Magic is in seventh place in Brooklyn for only two games. Even the Chicago Bulls, currently in tenth place in the East, are five games away from Orlando.

In the West, Memphis, eighth place, came out of the All-Star break with a four-game lead in Portland. However, San Antonio and New Orleans are lurking behind the Blazers for that eighth place.

Memphis is in fashion, having won eight of his last 10, and could be prepared to put some distance between them and the other teams competing for the final place in the playoffs.

Are Raptors legitimate contenders?

















1:43



Which contestant from the Eastern Conference offers the greatest threat to the leaders of the Milwaukee Bucks?



Certainly, it looks like this for the defending champions, who escaped a winning streak of 15 games before falling to the Nets before the Stars Weekend.

Last season at this point, the Raptors sat in second place in the East behind Milwaukee, and we all saw how that ended. However, it is not the same situation as in 2018-19, since Toronto is currently six and a half games behind the Bucks. In the recess in 2018-19, the separation was only a game.

The Raptors are the 12th offensive index, the second defensive index, the third in percentage of three points (37.7 percent) and the fifth in triples made per game (13.7). That is legit.

Spurs playoff streak in danger

DeMar DeRozan scores on the edge against the Celtics



San Antonio has advanced to the postseason for a record of 22 consecutive seasons, but its 23-31 mark in the All-Star recess is the worst at that juncture since the 1996-97 season. That was the season before San Antonio recruited the Tim Duncan No 1 franchise icon in general.

The Spurs began their annual rodeo journey losing five of six games, and have lost seven of their last 10.

The next three San Antonio clashes will face teams likely to reach the playoffs (Utah, Oklahoma City and Dallas).

The battle of the Angels continues

















0:30



The Sacramento Kings visit the LA Clippers in a NBA stellar clash on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. – watch through a free live stream on skysports.com, the Sky Sports app and YouTube



The Clippers defeated the Lakers twice in the first half of the season and the No. 3 match was postponed after the death of Kobe Bryant. The Clippers are currently third in the West, five games behind the Lakers.

If the Clippers find a way to secure that No. 2 seed, they will essentially be playing at home throughout the postseason, which could be a fun game in the Western final against the Lakers, provided they are there and the Lakers is still the Number 1 in the west.

















0:30



The NBA's biggest rivalry resumes when the Boston Celtics face the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday at 8:30 p.m. – watch live through a free live stream of skysports.com, the Sky Sports app and YouTube



Two regular season contests, Sunday March 8 (7:30 p.m. UK time) and the recovery date (still to be scheduled), remain in this new rivalry.

Should Stephen Curry return this season?

Stephen Curry in action for the Golden State Warriors



Curry played in just four games before suffering a broken left hand, and has aimed in early March for a comeback. With the Warriors with the worst record in the league (12-43),

Curry won't be able to help much, and that naturally raises concerns about whether to bring him back this season is a smart move.

Curry said he wants to end his season on a strong note, but the Warriors must act carefully by exposing their best player to injury since the playoffs are out of reach.

Can the 76ers hold it together?

















3:19



Charles Barkley compared the Philadelphia 76ers with the Cleveland Browns, stating that he is fed up with the teams that say they are better than his record.



Philadelphia is 25-2 at home, but needs to start winning on the road, where they have fought for a 9-19 record. The main tests are expected to begin on Saturday night in Milwaukee, before a trip to the west coast for the March 1 and 3 games against the Clippers and Lakers, respectively.

After missing out on the Finals of the Eastern Conference last year, the 76ers have backed down. Only one of the club's road wins has been against a team of more than .500 (the Celtics on December 12), which is a terrifying proposal for a team that could start the postseason on the road.

