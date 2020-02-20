Teddi Mellencamp shouts to blow smoke after his reported death

Multiple media reported today that 20-year-old rapper Pop Smoke was shot dead during an invasion of his home in the early hours of Wednesday morning. It turns out that the house where the young man was staying was rented by the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Teddi Mellencamp.

TMZ was the first to report that the house was rented to the young rapper as Airbnb. After the news of his death, Teddi Mellencamp went to their social networks, along with her husband, Edwin Arroyave, to commemorate the tragic death of Pop Smoke.

While the 38-year-old reality star never confirmed that Pop Smoke was the person who rented the house, he did reveal that there had been a shooting at his property. On her Instagram account, Teddi confirmed that a leasing and property management company told her and her husband that her house had been invaded.

Teddi Mellencamp, the daughter of legendary musician John Mellencamp, thanked the police for their work and also honored the late rapper. According to People magazine, the LAPD confirmed to the store that they had responded to a phone call around 4:30 a.m.

Approximately half a dozen armed and masked men entered the house and shot the black man when he was just over twenty years old. Authorities who spoke with the store said it was transported by the Los Angeles Fire Department to a hospital where authorities confirmed his death.

Followers and fans of the young rapper know that he succeeded for the first time when Nicki Minaj appeared on the remix of his song, "Welcome To The Party," from his first EP, Meet the Woo. Bashar Jackson, also known as Pop Smoke, was also in the process of releasing the sequel to his acclaimed debut EP.

As previously reported, Bashar Jackson made headlines earlier this year after a man phoned the police and accused him of stealing the luxury vehicle that was lent as part of a deal.



Post views:

0 0