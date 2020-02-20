Tayla Vlaeminck ruled out the T20 women's World Cup on the eve of the opening match of Australia | Cricket News

%MINIFYHTMLf6c127d0694bcc3b364235665318eab611% %MINIFYHTMLf6c127d0694bcc3b364235665318eab612%





Rachael Haynes says losing Tayla Vlaeminck on the eve of the T20 World Cup is a big loss for Australia

Tayla Vlaeminck has been ruled out of the T20 Women's World Cup for Australia on the eve of the tournament with a stress fracture in the foot.

Australia's hosts will face India in the tournament's opening match on Friday at the Sydney Showground, live on Sky Sports Cricket.

The fast pitcher Vlaeminck has been replaced in the squad by the spinner Molly Strano.

His teammate in Australia, Rachael Haynes, told Sky Sports: "It was a fairly quiet circle when we received the news. Obviously we are very sorry for Tayla (Vlaeminck). It is very heartbreaking to have to retire so close to the tournament."

"She is obviously an important part of our attack as well. It will be a defeat, but we have Molly Strano coming in to take her place, she has had a tremendous summer in Australia playing a very good cricket for Victoria and Melbourne (Melbourne).) Forsaken too.

"I think she will come in and play the role really well."

Strano last played for Australia during the 2017 Ashes series against England and has the best T20 figures for an Australian, having won 5-10 in a match with New Zealand earlier that year.