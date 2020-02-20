Tamra's judge encourages Gina Kirschenheiter to "kick butts,quot; at RHOC after her fun Hangout – Look at the picture!

%MINIFYHTML67821a93d91f8c7a99295a124ec0cddf11% %MINIFYHTML67821a93d91f8c7a99295a124ec0cddf12%

It's no secret that Tamra Judge will not return to Real Housewives of Orange County next season. However, that doesn't mean she doesn't have her favorite cast members she'll be cheering for.

That said, it was confirmed that her friend Gina Kirshenheiter will return for season 15 and Tamra is encouraging her to "kick her ass!"

After the program left Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge, Gina was the second to confirm that she was among the respondents!

Obviously, Gina is not going to miss Vicki since they had drama, but in regards to Tamra, they were quite close, so they will continue to spend time together outside the program.

Just yesterday, they gathered to play tennis together and Tamra documented their meeting.

The instant he posted on Instagram, you can see the two ladies on the court, smiling at the camera and in the legend, Tamra admitted that he lost the friendly match.

But obviously I wasn't upset about it. Instead, he urged Gina to be just as victorious while on the show, kicking everyone's ass.

‘Tennis 🎾 with @ginakirschenheiter. He kicked me in the butt "Show them how this year #RHOC girl was done," he wrote.

Both Tamra and Gina wore sunglasses and black visors in the complement, in addition to their tennis equipment.

It wasn't long before Gina responded to Tamra's post, dripping on her: ‘❤️ You're the best! Mom mom. "

The former RHOC star affectionately told Gina that she loves her. Wow, what a great friendship!

Tamra announced his departure from the show that made his reality show famous last month, just one day after Vicki did the same.

She wrote: "I am sad to go but I am very excited for my future."

Both women's outings were a surprise to fans, as Tamra had been on the show for no less than 12 years, while Vicki was an OG.



