Tamra judge reveals that her ex-husband Simon Barney's diagnosis of cancer contributed to his departure from RHOC

Former Royal Housewives of Orange County Tamra Judge says that the recent diagnosis of throat cancer in stage 3 of her ex-husband Simon Barney has made her reevaluate her life. The 52-year-old woman says that when she learned about Barney's cancer in November, she left her "completely destroyed," and was a factor in her decision to leave. RHOC Behind after 12 seasons.

Judge, who shares Sidney, 21, Spencer, 19, and Sophia, 13 with Barney, told him Persons magazine that the diagnosis of Barney cancer and the recent health problems of her husband Eddie Judge made him reevaluate things and change their priorities.

"The reality is that, after Eddie's heart condition and now Simon with cancer, it is very difficult for me to want to go to a program where people shout, shout and argue about things that don't even matter," Judge explained. . "They have taught me that life is precious, and you don't recover that time."

The judge explained that she was "a mess,quot; after learning about Barney's cancer because he is the father of her children. He added that any ill will between them "simply disappeared,quot;, and his first thought was that he did not want to take his children to his father's funeral. The owner of CUT Fitness says that her second thought was that she doesn't want to go back to Royal Housewives of Orange County.

At that time, Judge was preparing to film season 14 and his plan was to leave the Bravo series immediately. However, after discussing it with his close friends, he was advised not to make such an important decision when he was so excited and did not know how he would feel in a few months.

The judge agreed after realizing that she could have been acting too fast. But, at the end of the season, I knew it was over. She said that was evident during the meeting because it was so turned off. The judge says he didn't want to fight anyone and that his mind was not there at all.

He still hadn't told production about Barney's diagnosis, so they didn't understand what was going on with her. But, Judge remembers telling his co-star Shannon Beador that he felt it was his last season.

"Inside, I knew I wouldn't come back," Judge said.

When the producers contacted her to find out what was going on before season 15, Judge says she was sure it wouldn't work.

"They wanted to know what I was going to do, and knowing that Simon didn't want me to talk about it, I told them that I had many things in my life that I couldn't film," he explained. Judge. "I told them that it was going to be difficult for me to film all the time and that I didn't know how much commitment I could put into filming. Because in my mind, I knew there was going to be a phone call during filming where someone needed me, where Simon was in the hospital or one of my children was upset, and I would have to handle all that, away from the cameras. "

Still, after 12 seasons, it was difficult for Tamra Judge to get away from RHOC, especially because the income helped support his family. And, if something happened to Barney, she wouldn't know what to do. She prayed for the decision, and God showed her the way forward.

The production called her on January 24 to tell her that she was not receiving an offer to return full time, but would be offered a three-episode arc to conclude her story. The judge declined.

Ad

"I am grateful for my time in Bravo, I really am. I loved doing the show and I love the people there. But I just want to be with my family. Nothing else matters," says Tamra Judge.



Post views:

5 5